Anarchists And Rioters In Portland Dox ICE Officers And Federal Law Enforcement

By Eurasia Review

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement addressing criminals and Antifa-affiliated groups continued efforts to dox the personal information of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Oregon.

ICE law enforcement is facing a nearly 700 percent increase in assaults against them. These doxxing websites that attempt to reveal ICE officers’ identity, and even their families and children, put our law enforcement grave danger as highly sophisticated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, criminal rings, murderers, and rapists can use this information to carry out attacks on federal law enforcement and their families.

“We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers,” said Secretary Noem.“We won’t allow it in America.”

Across the country, federal law enforcement has come under attack. Gunmen opened fire on Border Patrol and ICE officers in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend on two separate occasions, seriously wounding two.

Multiple organizations appear to be responsible for doxing these federal officers, including an anarchist and Antifa-affiliated group based in Portland called “Rose City Counter-Info” and another called “The Crustian Daily.” Both of these groups have published the names, pictures, and personal address of ICE officers on their websites.

Criminals have posted fliers in officers’ neighborhoods, that includes their name, address, pictures of them and their families. These fliers threaten officers with text that says, “NO PEACE FOR ICE” and “CHINGA LA MIGRA” (translation: F**K immigration services).

At the same time, an ICE facility in Portland has been under siege. Rioters have attacked law enforcement officials, destroyed federal property, and have posted death threats at the facility. Outside of the facility, graffiti on the sidewalk reads “Kill Your Masters.”

Others have trespassed on an official’s personal property, dumping trash on their front lawn and directly threatening this officer by name.

According to DHS, prominent politicians are actively encouraging these attacks by demonizing federal law enforcement, refusing to cooperate with lawful immigration enforcement, and even assaulting law enforcement themselves.

In addition, sanctuary cities like Portland prevent local city and state police from working with federal law enforcement. Not only does this leave their own communities vulnerable to crime and violence, but it creates an unsafe environment on the ground as federal and local law enforcement are unable to coordinate their activities, DHS said.