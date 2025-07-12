FDA Gives Full Approval To Moderna’s mRNA Coronavirus Shot For ‘At-Risk’ Children – OpEd

By Adam Dick

This is not the kind of news many supporters of the placement of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in charge of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) wanted to see come out of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now under his purview.

Reuters reported Thursday that the FDA had given full approval — an upgrade from the previous emergency use authorization — for a new version of the mRNA coronavirus “vaccine” of drug company Moderna for children from the age of six months to 11 years old who are identified as at increased risk from coronavirus.

In other words, the full approval is for already sick or otherwise in compromised health condition children to receive a dangerous and ineffective shot for countering coronavirus — an infection that poses little risk of death or serious sickness to children. And remember, Moderna and the other coronavirus shots makers have had a US government provided liability shield resulting in them not being on the hook for deaths, injuries, and other problems that result.

Kennedy has spoken boldly, persuasively, and intelligently against, in addition to the use of the experimental coronavirus shots, the adding of fluoride to drinking water. Maybe he could have tests run on the drinking water in DC? With decisions like this from the FDA that continue on with the US government’s coronavirus outrage, it makes sense to wonder if there is something in the water that prevents the people working for the US government from changing the course of the ship of state.

A key source of the problem, though, is likely related instead to aspects of the regulatory state Kennedy has talked about for years. Among these is the capture of regulatory bodies by companies they regulate. Instead of serving the health of the people, the health regulators end up serving companies with health-related ventures. Corruption has been built into the regulatory process.