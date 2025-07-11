Guru Purnima: Honoring The Cosmic Light Of The Guru – OpEd

By Dr. Baljinder Kour and Dr. Balinder Singh

Guru Purnima is a holy festival honouring the guru, the teacher, spiritual mentor, and heavenly illuminator of truth. It is observed on July 10, 2025, the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha.

However, this event goes well beyond any one person’s respect. In its most profound form, Guru Purnima celebrates the Guru Tattva, the guru’s cosmic principle that exists outside of form and personality. It is a celebration of how divine wisdom is present both in the cosmos and in our own minds.

The Guru as a Cosmic Principle

The guru is a manifestation of the universal guiding intelligence rather than just a teacher in India’s spiritual traditions, which include yoga, vedanta, ayurveda, and tantra. The meaning of guru in Sanskrit is “the remover of darkness.” The genuine guru unveils the light of self-knowledge (Atma Jnana) and lifts the veil of ignorance (avidya).

According to Hindu Dharma, the guru is a universal power that appears through people but is not limited to them. Any person or thing that wakes us to our higher nature emanates the guru, who resides in the universal consciousness. “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” according to the Katha Upanishad. That call to enlightenment comes from the guru.

Surrendering to the Divine within

A genuine guru frees us from bondage rather than enslaving us to dependency. The guru’s job is to guide us towards Self-realization, awaken the Chaitanya Shakti, the power of consciousness, and reflect our inherent divinity. The guru helps us give up our ego and mental turmoil to the higher awareness while establishing a connection with Ishvara, the Supreme Being.

Following a guru entails following a strict regimen of vairagya (detachment), viveka (discrimination), and sadhana (spiritual practice). It entails becoming the truth the guru imparts, not only hearing it.

The Significance of Guru Purnima

The guru principle, or guru tattva, is at its most active during Guru Purnima, a spiritually charged occasion. It is a day of meditation, mantra japa, upasana (worship), and sincere appreciation. Now is the best moment to renew our commitment to the guru’s teachings and embark on a new journey of self-discovery.

Vyasa Purnima – The Birth of Vedic Wisdom

The great sage Veda Vyasa, the composer of the Mahabharata, the compiler of the four Vedas, and the Purana seer, was born on Guru Purnima, also called Vyasa Purnima. The guru principle is embodied in Veda Vyasa, which preserves and passes on the timeless wisdom (Sanatana Dharma) to coming generations. Lord Ganesha was his heavenly scribe, signifying that his teachings remain ingrained in the cosmic mind.

The Original Guru – Shiva as Adi Guru

According to tradition, the Saptarishis (Seven Great Seers) were initiated into the mysteries of the Vedas and Yoga by Lord Shiva, in his capacity as Adi Guru, on this particular day. Shiva is the original instructor of the yogic disciplines and the origin of all knowledge in the form of Omkara, the primordial sound of the world. Therefore, Lord Shiva, Om, and all the holy mantras that emanate from that timeless sound vibration are also honoured on Guru Purnima.

Gurus of the Past and Present

From the scholarly clarity of Swami Dayananda Saraswati (Arsha Vidya) to the mystical depth of Sadguru Sivananda Murty; from the intellectual prowess of Sri Aurobindo to the devotional heart of Paramahansa Yogananda; from the silent gaze of Bhagavan Ramana Maharshi to the divine radiance of Anandamayi Ma; India has bestowed upon the world a lineage of profound spiritual teachers who have awakened humanity across time and continents.

We also pay tribute to the contemporary heirs of this knowledge who have spread the teachings of yoga, vedanta, ayurveda, and vedic sciences throughout the world. From the 19th-century Swami Vivekananda to an expanding galaxy of modern educators, the guru force is still rising and bringing India’s spiritual vision to the world.

Connecting with the Inner Guru

Antar-guru, the highest guru, ultimately lies within. The purpose of the external guru is to awaken the inner guidance, known as the Atma Guru, which is seated in the heart as hridaya vasi. We get attuned to that omnipresent divine voice when we live in accordance with dharma, meditate in submission, and listen in stillness.

Ishvara, who is identified by the holy syllable OM, is the Adi Guru, according to Patanjali’s assertion in the Yoga Sutras. Remembering OM means remembering the inner guru that we all possess.

Celebrating Guru Purnima

On this sacred day:

Offer your salutations to all your teachers, past and present.

Spend time in meditation, mantra chanting, and scriptural study.

Reflect on the teachings you have received and how you are applying them.

Recommit to your spiritual practice.

Honor the great teachers of humanity and the eternal traditions of dharma.

If you have a living guru, offer your respects, donations (dakshina), and gratitude.

Conclusion: The Light of the Guru Never Fades

The imparting of spiritual instruction through its numerous gurus is India’s greatest gift to the world, surpassing even her temples, philosophy, and culture. The soul and the Infinite are connected via the guru. The guru shows us that we are immortal, divine awareness rather than just finite, transient humans. That is what Advaita Vedanta, yoga, and Sanatana Dharma teach.

Remember that the guru is a living manifestation of truth and the everlasting destroyer of evil, not a cult or a figure to be worshipped mindlessly. May we all walk in that truth’s light.

References

Bhagavad Gita – Chapter 4, Verse 34

“Tad viddhi pranipātena paripraśnena sevayā | Upadekṣyanti te jñānaṁ jñāninas tattva-darśinaḥ”

(Approach the guru with reverence, inquiry, and service; realized souls will impart knowledge to you.)

This verse is foundational for understanding the role of the guru in Vedantic traditions. Yoga Sutras of Patanjali – Sutra 1.27–1.29

“Tasya vācakaḥ praṇavaḥ” — Ishvara (Supreme Guru) is represented by OM.

These sutras link the concept of the guru to Ishvara and OM, showing the cosmic dimension of the guru principle. Skanda Purana

“Gurur Brahmā Gurur Viṣṇuḥ Gurur Devo Maheśwaraḥ | Guruḥ sākṣāt Paraṁ Brahma, tasmai śrī gurave namaḥ”

A revered verse that describes the guru as a living embodiment of the supreme trinity and ultimate reality. Talks with Sri Ramana Maharshi (Compiled by Munagala Venkataramiah)

Ramana Maharshi emphasizes the inner guru and Self-realization, saying, “The guru is the Self.” Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda

Especially his lecture “The Need of a Guru”, where he explains the necessity of a spiritual teacher for liberation and the universal role of the guru.

