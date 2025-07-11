The South China Sea Arbitration Award 9 Years After: Philippine Government Interests And Geopolitical Consequences – OpEd

By Rommel C. Banlaoi

Nine years ago, the International Arbitral Tribunal rendered a controversial judgement that until now complicates the dynamics of Philippines-China relations and even unnecessarily disrupts key prospects for cooperation and the peaceful management of conflicts in the South China Sea (SCS).

This “special” tribunal was organized under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) upon request of the Philippine government to pursue its legal case against China in the SCS.

The decision of the said Tribunal, more problematically known as the “South China Sea Arbitration Award”, rules overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippine positions. But it has been arguably rejected by China citing Article 298 of UNCLOS, which excludes sovereignty and maritime delimitation disputes from compulsory international arbitration.

Nonetheless, the Philippine government regards the Award as essential in advancing its national claims in the SCS, particularly in maritime areas it calls as the West Philippine Sea (WPS). For nine years, the Philippine government considers the Award as the legal justification for asserting its sovereign rights and maritime entitlements in the WPS now codified in the 2024 Philippine Maritime Zones Law. The Award also provides the Philippine government an international juridical foundation to strengthen its diplomatic leverage in dealing with China and other claimants in the SCS.

More pragmatically, the Award gives the Philippines the international legal basis to develop resources in the WPS like fish, oil and natural gas. The Award also becomes the basis for the Philippine Coast Guard to acquire more vessels in order to enhance its maritime law enforcement activities in the WPS. It also offers the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) the rationale to procure weapons and modernize the military in order to defend contested Philippine territories in the WPS.

Interestingly, the Award encourages some Philippine civil society groups to conduct symbolic voyages in the WPS with the intention to assert Philippine sovereign rights.

Thus, the Philippine government continues to rally the international community for recognition and even implementation of the Award.

The United States and its allies in Asia and Europe provide legal, political, and economic supports to the Philippines to assert the Award with expectation to constrain and even deter China from its growing activities in the SCS.

Australia, Japan and the US are conducting quadrilateral defense cooperation with the Philippines to promote maritime security. Another trilateral defense cooperation arrangement is happening with the US, South Korea and the Philippines for the same purpose. The US is tying all these defense cooperation mini-lateral arrangements with Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines to put pressures on China.

But China refuses to yield from Western pressures and justifies its current activities in the SCS on the basis of historic rights being contested by the Philippines and some likeminded Western nations.

While the Award serves as the rallying cause for the Philippines to strengthen ties with Western nations, it, however, jeopardizes Philippine relations with China and other states in Southeast Asia, particularly other claimants like Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

There is no doubt that the Award advances Philippine national interests in the WPS.

But the Award complicates the geopolitical situation in the region involving China and has not altered the complex status of the SCS as an inconvenient source of potential military conflict in Asia.