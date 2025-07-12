UN Chief Condemns Latest Houthi Attacks On Red Sea Shipping

By UN News

The UN Secretary-General issued a statement on Friday condemning the latest Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

According to news reports, the Yemen-based rebel group – which has been battling the internationally-recognised Government for control of the country since the early 2010s – attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated Eternity C on Monday and again on Tuesday, causing it to sink on Wednesday morning.

Four crew members are reported to have died.

With 15 crew still missing as of Friday, the group also reportedly took an unspecified number of the seafarers to what rebels described as a “safe location.”

Weekend assault

This came after the Houthis launched missiles and drones at another Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday, Magic Seas. The crew was forced to abandon ship, but all 22 members were rescued, according to reports.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli and commercial ships in the Red Sea deemed to be en route to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave.

In May, following US airstrikes on Houthi strongholds and missile infrastructure, the group agreed a deal with Washington to stop targeting US warships – however, they did not pledge to end attacks on other vessels allegedly linked to Israel.

Strong condemnation: Guterres

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric read a statement from Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday at UN Headquarters, saying the UN chief “strongly condemns the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels transiting the Red Sea, especially the attacks that took place over 6 to 8 July 2025.”

Mr. Guterres said the “unacceptable” attacks endangered the safety and security of crewmembers, violated freedom of navigation, disrupted maritime transport, and posed serious environmental, economic, and humanitarian risks.

Mr. Guterres also emphasised that international law must be respected by all parties, stressing that UN Security Council resolution 2768 related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected.

“The United Nations remains committed to continuing its efforts towards broader de-escalation in the region as well as continued engagement with Yemeni, regional and international actors to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen,” he concluded.