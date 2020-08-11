Source Denies Rumor Of Iran-US Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

An informed source in Iran denied rumors that the Islamic Republic and the US have started a series of negotiations with the help of a mediator.

Speaking to Tasnim on Tuesday, the source dismissed reports of secret talks between Tehran and Washington, adding, “Despite what has been claimed these days, Iran is not involved in any secret negotiations with the US behind the scene, nor are there any ongoing talks with the mediation of Germany, the UK or any other country. Thus, such claims are basically false.”

Asked why certain foreign media have spread such rumors, the source said the US government’s policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in failure, as Washington itself admits that it has failed to achieve the objectives against Tehran.

The resignation of US special representative for Iran Brian Hook was a result of his failure to pursue the policy of maximum pressure on Iran, and such a defeat is awaiting his successor too, the source noted.

As a result, the Americans are willing to hide their defeats behind rumors and false news about secret negotiations and contacts with Iran, the source added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected the idea of direct negotiations with the US, stressing that Washington must first resume honoring its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift the sanctions on Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the notion that ‘settlement of Iran’s problems hinges on rapprochement with the US.’

Negotiation with the US will by no means solve Iran’s woes as Washington’s main objective is to hinder Iran’s progress, American officials are liar and deceitful, and, moreover, the US itself is plagued with crises, Imam Khamenei said in 2016.