Brazil: Supreme Court Elects New Chief Justice

By André Richter

Luis Roberto Barroso has been elected as the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 9. He is scheduled to formally assume office on September 28.

This election was symbolically conducted by the plenary of the court. Currently serving as the vice chief justice, Luis Roberto Barroso is positioned to assume the role of the court’s head, following the established succession order.

Upon assuming office, Barroso will take the reins from Justice Rosa Weber. As she approaches the compulsory retirement age of 75 in September, her departure sets the stage for the elevation of Edson Fachin as the next vice chief justice.

Rosa Weber’s forthcoming departure will grant President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the opportunity to nominate his second appointee to the court during his third term. Justice Cristiano Zanin was his first nominee in this regard.