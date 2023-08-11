Iran Constructs Mining Complex To Support Nuclear Power Production

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has initiated the construction of a mining complex in the northwestern region of the country, aiming to establish a crucial “hub” for the production of essential raw materials required for nuclear power generation.

According to PressTV, the project’s inauguration took place on Thursday in the Jang-e Sar region of Khoy, located in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan. This development follows the discovery of radioactive materials and rare-earth elements in the area.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, emphasized the complex’s potential to significantly expedite Iran’s nuclear electricity generation agenda. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Eslami stated, “The capacity of this mining complex is so [great] that undoubtedly it will be a hub for supplying the raw material for nuclear fuel production, and it will play a significant role in supporting the plan to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity.”

Reports indicate the discovery of uranium, molybdenum, and various other rare-earth elements within the region. Eslami highlighted the potential of the area as a substantial source of rare-earth elements, which find application in diverse industrial sectors.

Eslami underscored the utilization of airborne geophysical surveys in identifying potential mining sites, noting that exploration activities in the region commenced last year. He revealed that the project’s completion is anticipated within two and a half years, with an initial investment of around 10 trillion rials (approximately $20 million) required for the first phase.

Currently, Iran operates a nuclear power plant in the southern province of Bushehr, yielding an annual output of 1,000 megawatts. Iran’s ambitions extend to constructing additional nuclear power plants, aiming to bolster nuclear electricity generation capacity to 20,000 megawatts. This initiative aligns with efforts to address growing electricity demands, ultimately allowing greater allocation of oil and gas resources for export and mitigating environmental concerns related to the nation’s substantial fossil fuel power network.

Simultaneously, legislation endorsed by the Iranian parliament mandates the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to enhance the country’s nuclear electricity generation capacity to meet surging domestic demand, which surged to a peak of 73 GW during this summer.

Despite encountering challenges posed by US sanctions and Western-imposed barriers, Iran has made notable advancements in its pursuit of a peaceful nuclear energy program. The nation maintains a collaborative relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as it adheres to international norms and guidelines governing nuclear activities. This cooperative approach underscores Iran’s commitment to upholding regulations associated with its nuclear endeavors.