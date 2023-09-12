The Father Of A Nation – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

Every year, on September 11, Pakistan as a nation comes together to honor the revered Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is the founding father of the nation. This day holds great significance and is manifest by a collective moment of reflection and commemoration.

The day is characterized by a deep sentiment of bereavement and a shared period of self-reflection as the country commemorates the individual who influenced its future. It holds significant importance for the Pakistani populace as it provides an opportunity to reaffirm their dedication to the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, aimed at fostering a forward-thinking and all-encompassing nation. Throughout the nation, the atmosphere reverberates with the profound utterances and educational instructions imparted by the individual in question, being evident in prayers, workshops, and significant commemorative events. It is imperative to delve into the importance of this day, elucidating the exceptional life and enduring impact of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the renowned political leader and founder of Pakistan, was born in 1876 in Karachi, which was then under British colonial administration as a part of India. He originated from modest origins and got an education in England, ultimately establishing his professional standing as a barrister. Initially aligned with the Indian National Congress, he later shifted his allegiance to assume a leadership role within the All India Muslim League. Jinnah’s exceptional political acumen was unrivaled, establishing his reputation as a politician of great renown, distinguished by his profound legal acuity.

Jinnah exhibited unwavering dedication towards establishing a distinct nation for the Muslim community. Under his leadership, the All India Muslim League navigated a series of political discussions and legislative fights, culminating in the establishment of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. Nevertheless, the establishment of this novel state was accompanied by significant consequences, including extensive intercommunal conflicts and substantial population displacement. Jinnah’s resolute will was crucial in guiding the nascent nation through its tumultuous initial period. His remarkable conviction found expression in a notable proclamation, where he asserted that Pakistan stood impervious to the influence of external forces. This resolute attitude continues to serve as a fountain of inspiration for the nation, resonating strongly in present days.

The impact of Jinnah endured long after his demise. The speeches, interviews, and policy directives delivered by the individual in question persistently function as a guiding framework for the nation. Educational institutions seize the chance to scrutinize his literary works and instructional methods, while seminars dig into his envisioned future for Pakistan, and politicians vow to emulate his exemplary conduct. Special prayer services are conducted in mosques, and both authorities and commoners participate in laying wreaths at his grave. The media also assumes a crucial role by broadcasting documentaries and talk shows that offer valuable insights into Quaid’s life and his message for the nation.

The ideology that Jinnah endeavored to inculcate in Pakistan holds more significance in contemporary times. The individual’s conceptualization entailed a democratic polity that adhered to the tenets of social equity and was free from unethical practices and prejudice. Jinnah held a firm conviction in the need to uphold the rights of women and minorities, recognizing their significant contributions to constructing a nation. These ideas function as fundamental principles for Pakistan as it confronts challenges related to governance, gender equality, and minority rights.

The commemoration of the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam is not just an occasion for sadness but rather an opportunity for communal contemplation. This presents an occasion to reassess the nation’s current state in relation to the lofty benchmarks established by its founding figure. Do his beliefs find expression in our legal and societal frameworks? Are we making a significant and efficient contribution to the national cause? The following inquiries arise when we observe and reflect on this gloomy event.

As Pakistan confronts a multitude of problems, including both domestic and international spheres, the nation continues to draw inspiration and guidance from the vision and values articulated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The commemoration of his passing serves as a painful reminder of the sacrifice, fortitude, and intellectual rigor that characterized his existence. On this occasion, it is incumbent upon every citizen of Pakistan to reflect upon the enduring legacy of the man in question and endeavor to actualize his visionary ideals within their respective spheres of influence.

According to Quaid, attaining any valuable objective is within reach through the cultivation of faith, discipline, and selfless dedication to one’s responsibilities. The sentiment expressed in this statement deeply resonates with the people of Pakistan on September 11, and it acts as a timeless mantra for the ongoing progress and development of the nation.

The life and beliefs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hold significant importance in guiding Pakistan’s moral and strategic direction. The enduring remembrance of his words and the enduring appreciation of his vision ensure the nation’s founder’s perpetual presence inside its populace’s collective consciousness. Undoubtedly, the legacy of Jinnah transcends the confines of mere historical documentation, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for those who are dedicated to the pursuit of a more prosperous Pakistan. Every year, on September 11, the populace unifies not only to grieve the demise of their esteemed leader but also to celebrate a life that has had a profound impact on entire nation.