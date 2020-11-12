Russia, Turkey Agree On Karabakh Monitoring Center

By PanARMENIAN

Defense Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Shoygu and Hulusi Akar have signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, November 11.

According to a statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, a peacekeeping contingent from Russia will be deployed along the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line and the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia and Karabakh.

“The presence of Russian peacekeepers will ensure stability in the region, stop the flows of refugees, and facilitate their return to their places of residence,” Shoygu noted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have signed a deal to end the war in Karabakh after 44 days. Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan said on Tuesday that he has agreed to the deal signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.