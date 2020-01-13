Confessional Seal At Risk In Utah – OpEd

By William Donohue

Utah Rep. Angela Romero, a Democrat, is sponsoring a bill that would gut the seal of Confession. She maintains that it is necessary because priests learn of the sexual abuse of minors in confession and do not report this to the authorities.

I wrote to Rep. Romero today asking her some pointed questions. To read my letter click here. We are contacting all of her colleagues in the Utah legislature.

It would be great if you contacted the Speaker of the House, Rep. Brad R. Wilson, a Republican, to express your concerns about Romero’s bill. If Romero hears from you, she may not want to tell her colleagues of all the correspondence she is receiving, but if the Speaker hears from you, it is not likely that your voice will be ignored.

Contact: [email protected]

