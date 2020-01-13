Will Comedy Be The Death Of Cancel Culture? – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Jeff Charles*

Over the past five years, cancel culture has become a societal cancer in the United States and other western nations. The movement, in which the progressive crowd ruins the careers of those who don’t adhere to their tenets, has metastasized into a political force that has threatened the livelihood of those it targets.

But it seems the movement has been on the downturn lately, with many challenging the supposed authority of those espousing its principles. Most recently, comedians, who have become a favorite target of the “woke” left, are fighting back. Their rebellion might spell the end of cancel culture as we know it.

Cancel Culture Backlash

When comedian Ricky Gervais gave the Hollywood “woke” crowd at the Golden Globes a much-needed tongue lashing, he received much applause from conservatives and sane liberals. It was the verbal beatdown that they deserved given the fact that only a few days before the event, they tried to cancel him for poking fun at the transgender activist crowd in a series of tweets.

But Gervais isn’t the only comedian pushing back against the Church of Wokeness. Last year, both Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr engaged in their own uprisings against the cultural progressive machine. In his latest Netflix special, Chappelle began his set by mocking the “woke” crowd for their embrace of cancel culture. He did a wonderfully accurate impersonation of the perpetually offended: “Uh, duh. Hey! Durr! If you do anything wrong in your life—duh!—and I find out about it, I’m gonna try to take everything away from you!”

Bill Burr also performed a Netflix special in which he mocked the “woke” crowd. During the performance, which took place in London, he viciously mocked the worst aspects of the progressive crowd: “It’s exciting to be doing stand up outside of my own country…. every f***ing joke you tell, ‘Well what did you mean by that? I didn’t go to the gym today, are you calling me fat?’”

He then mocked the left’s outrage at actor Bryan Cranston’s casting as a quadriplegic. “‘Why is there an able-bodied person playing a quadriplegic?’” he whined. But it was what happened after that revealed the fatal flaw with the left’s cancel culture weapon.

Will Comedians Save Us From Cancel Culture?

Progressive media outlets have leveled every attack they could against these three comedians. They engaged in an ill-fated effort to cancel them and ruin their careers. They took to social media to pillory these individuals for having the unmitigated gall to challenge their cultural supremacy. They published articles and other forms of media designed to highlight their apparent bigotry.

And they failed miserably.

It is nearly impossible to cancel Dave Chappelle — he is simply too famous and too loved. The comedian has entertained the public for almost two decades and has already earned his spot as one of the most successful comedians in America.

Despite the best efforts of the left, Bill Burr is still working. He has had numerous acting jobs, most recently on one of Disney’s most popular shows, The Mandalorian. Ricky Gervais has received an outpouring of support after he struck back at the progressive crowd at the Golden Globes.

These three are not the only ones taking on the left’s latest iteration of cultural totalitarianism. This is a positive sign. Like other performers, these people could have acquiesced to the “woke” crowd and went along with their machinations. But they didn’t, and their rebellion could be the dagger in the heart of the cancel culture movement.

*About the author: Socio-political Correspondent at LibertyNation.com. A self-confessed news and political junkie, Jeff’s writing has been featured in Small Business Trends, Business2Community, and The Huffington Post. Born in Southern California and having experienced the 1992 L.A. Riots up close and personal, Jeff’s insights are informed by his experiences as a black man and a conservative.Race Relations & Media Affairs Correspondent

