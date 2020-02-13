ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo meets with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on February 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]

1 World News 

US-Saudi Partnership Critical To Confronting Iran, Pompeo Says After Prince Faisal Meeting

Arab News 0 Comments

By

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter that it was “past time” that Iran lived up to its commitment to global regulations regarding money laundering and financing of terror, calling on Tehran to ratify both the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention.

Pompeo also praised American and Saudi relations, saying: “The US-Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran’s destabilizing behavior. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues.”



Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

