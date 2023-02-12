Iranian President Raisi To Visit China On February 14

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to China on February 14.

The spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying announced on Sunday that the president of Iran will travel to China at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16,” she said.

In a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping on securing a third term as the Communist Party’s leader in October 2022, Raisi described the goals of strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing as a model of broad relations on the basis of mutual respect.

The Iranian president also noted that cooperation between Iran and China within the framework of multilateral organizations and institutions would serve the interests of the two nations and help protect international peace and stability.