ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 13, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian court sentenced four Bahai citizens to a total of 12 years of prison. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire

Iranian court sentenced four Bahai citizens to a total of 12 years of prison. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire
1 Middle East Religion Social Issues 

Iran: Four Bahais Sentenced To 12 Years Of Prison

Iran News Wire 0 Comments

By

The 28th Branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced four Bahai citizens to a total of 12 years of prison.

According to the Human Rights News Agency, the four men and women, identified as Mona Mehrabi, Elham Kerempisheh, Afsaneh Yadegar Ardestani and Ehsanollah Yadegar Ardestani were previously tried in absentia in 2019 and sentenced to a total of 20 years, later changed to 3 years of prison for each person.

The four Bahai citizens were charged with “membership in illegal organizations which are threats to national security”.

Iranian Bahais are deprived of freedom of religion as stated in Article 18 of the Core International Human Rights Treaties.

Unofficial sources say there are more than 300,000 people following the Bahai Faith in Iran. However, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran only recognizes Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism and does not recognize Bahaism.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Iranian Bahais have been systematically persecuted as a matter of government policy. During the first decade of this persecution, more than 200 of Iran’s Bahais were killed or executed. Hundreds more were tortured or imprisoned, and tens of thousands lost jobs, access to education, and other rights – all solely because of their religious belief.

The persecution of Iran’s Bahais is still ongoing with dozens of Bahais languishing in prisons throughout Iran.

PinLinkedInPrint
Iran News Wire

Iran News Wire

Iran News Wire is home to real news on Iran. We are dedicated to honest and reliable reporting. We aim to be the voice of the Iranian people and their protests for freedom and democracy at a time when the Iranian government wants to silence dissent and suppress their voices for democracy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.