Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Putin Discusses Karabakh With Armenia’s Pashinyan, Aliyev In Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 11 and 12, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The practical implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, reached in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, were discussed, according to the statement.

“It was noted with satisfaction that the ceasefire is being strictly observed, and that the situation in the region remains generally stable and calm,” the Kremlin said.

“Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan hailed the effective activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed along the line of contact and the Lachin corridor.”

The parties also exchanged views on issues of Russian-Azerbaijani and Russian-Armenian cooperation, the Kremlin side added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told a briefing on Friday, March 12 that Armenia and Azerbaijan show a constructive attitude within the activity of the trilateral working group (Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan – Ed.) on Nagorno-Karabakh

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

