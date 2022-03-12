Azerbaijan And Iran Hold Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hailed the routine political talks between Baku and Tehran, calling for the promotion of cooperation between the two neighbors.

“I appreciate the regular political talks between Baku and Tehran and cooperation in a number of areas. I believe there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation,” Aliyev wrote in a message to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The Azeri president added that the willpower of the two nations, which has its roots in religious and cultural commonalities, forms the basis for ties between the two countries, highlighting that the relations are based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.

“The high level of our friendly relations is the result of joint activities of our countries over the past 30 years. Over the years, numerous reciprocal trips, signed documents and agreements, as well as joint projects have played an important role in the development of our dynamic cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields,” Aliyev noted.

He also urged the establishment of trade ties between Iran and Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, Press TV reported.

Aliyev then pointed to the reconstruction projects in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and called for participation of Iranian companies in the process in near future.