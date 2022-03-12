ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, March 13, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Azerbaijan and Iran. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Flags of Azerbaijan and Iran. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency
1 Europe Middle East 

Azerbaijan And Iran Hold Talks

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hailed the routine political talks between Baku and Tehran, calling for the promotion of cooperation between the two neighbors.

“I appreciate the regular political talks between Baku and Tehran and cooperation in a number of areas. I believe there are many prospects for further development of our mutually beneficial cooperation,” Aliyev wrote in a message to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The Azeri president added that the willpower of the two nations, which has its roots in religious and cultural commonalities, forms the basis for ties between the two countries, highlighting that the relations are based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.

“The high level of our friendly relations is the result of joint activities of our countries over the past 30 years. Over the years, numerous reciprocal trips, signed documents and agreements, as well as joint projects have played an important role in the development of our dynamic cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy, cultural and other fields,” Aliyev noted.

He also urged the establishment of trade ties between Iran and Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, Press TV reported.

Aliyev then pointed to the reconstruction projects in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and called for participation of Iranian companies in the process in near future.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.