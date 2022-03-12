Saudi Arabia Announces Executions Of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Members

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced that it has carried out the sentences of capital punishment against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes.

The individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children; pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, Al-Qaeda and the Houthi militia; targeting residents in the Kingdom and traveling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organizations

Other crimes include kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the Kingdom, targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, killing law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles.

The individuals were arrested and tried in Saudi courts overseen by 13 judges over three separate stages for each individual.

The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left many civilians and law enforcement officers dead.