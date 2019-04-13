ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, April 13, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Ingushetia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

Location of Ingushetia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion 

Ingushetia: Interior Ministry Continues To Confiscate Weapons From The Population – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Either fearful that the Ingush population will use weapons against the authorities or preparing the basis for charges of that, the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Ingushetia said it was continuing its efforts to identify and confiscate guns and other weapons held by the population, according to the MVD website (06.мвд.рф/news/item/16485302).

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Ingushetia, arrests, trials, detentions and a hunger strike continue (fortanga.org/2019/04/v-ingushetii-prodolzhayut-sudit-zhitelej-za-miting/,  kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/334139/  and kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/334181/), prompting Russian and North Caucasian activists to express concern (fortanga.org/2019/04/svetlana-gannushkina-vyshla-na-svyaz-s-ahmedom-barahoevym/ and justicefornorthcaucasus.info/?p=1251680326).

Perhaps especially welcome by the opposition was the statement of support from Rafis and Nafis Kashapov, Kazan Tatar activists now living in exile in London and Warsaw, who urged  the Ingush not to fall victim to Moscow’s longstanding divide and rule approach (facebook.com/groups/kashapov/permalink/2167973199949940/).


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.