Ingushetia: Interior Ministry Continues To Confiscate Weapons From The Population – OpEd

By Paul Goble

Either fearful that the Ingush population will use weapons against the authorities or preparing the basis for charges of that, the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Ingushetia said it was continuing its efforts to identify and confiscate guns and other weapons held by the population, according to the MVD website (06.мвд.рф/news/item/16485302).

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Ingushetia, arrests, trials, detentions and a hunger strike continue (fortanga.org/2019/04/v-ingushetii-prodolzhayut-sudit-zhitelej-za-miting/, kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/334139/ and kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/334181/), prompting Russian and North Caucasian activists to express concern (fortanga.org/2019/04/svetlana-gannushkina-vyshla-na-svyaz-s-ahmedom-barahoevym/ and justicefornorthcaucasus.info/?p=1251680326).

Perhaps especially welcome by the opposition was the statement of support from Rafis and Nafis Kashapov, Kazan Tatar activists now living in exile in London and Warsaw, who urged the Ingush not to fall victim to Moscow’s longstanding divide and rule approach (facebook.com/groups/kashapov/permalink/2167973199949940/).