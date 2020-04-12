UK’s Johnson Released From Hospital

By VOA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from a London hospital Sunday after being treated in intensive care for the novel coronavirus.

But the prime minister will not immediately return to work, according to a statement from his office, which added that he would continue his recovery at his country residence.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ hospital in London one week ago, ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said of the National Health Service staff at the hospital Sunday — his first public comments since being transferred out of intensive care.

As Johnson recovers, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been filling in.

In multiple messages on social media, 10 Downing Street has wished Britons a happy Easter Sunday, reminding them that churches remained closed and lockdowns are still in effect.

Meanwhile, Britain faces grim projections that their country could be the worst affected in Europe by the coronavirus.

The death toll in Britain climbed to 9,875 over the weekend, with over 900 deaths reported on Saturday.

