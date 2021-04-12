Houthis Claim They Launched Multiple Drones At Saudi Targets, Including Aramco Refineries

By Eurasia Review

Yemen’s Houthi army and fighters from Popular Committees claimed on Monday they launched multiple drone attacks against Saudi targets, including Aramco refineries.

Using 17 drones, including 10 of the Samad-3 type, the Houthi Iran-aligned forces launched a massive attack towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubail and Jeddah, according to the regional reports. There has been no confirmation of the attacks by Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s Tasnim agency, linked to the IRGC, cited Al Masirah TV as reporting Houthi armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that on Monday that the country’s forces also attacked Saudi Arabia with two ballistic missiles.

Saree claimed that Aramco’s refineries in Jeddah and Jubail were hit with 10 Sammad-3-type drones, and sensitive military sites in Khamis Mushait and Jizan regions were also hit with 5 Qasif-2k-type drones and two Badr 1 ballistic missiles.

According to those reports, Saree added that the offensive started on Sunday evening and that their objectives have been achieved successfully.