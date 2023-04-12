Iran, Russia Sign Aviation Cooperation Memorandums

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and Russia have signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in aviation, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority, said on Tuesday.

“Bilateral memorandums and agreements between Iran and Russia to use the infrastructure for (pilot) training and (aircraft) repair and maintenance centers have been signed at the highest level,” he was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

The Russian aviation agency “recognized the Iranian standards in the field,” he said, adding that “it’s possible in the future to jointly use any spare parts produced by either country for aircraft repairs.”

During his visit to Moscow, Mohammadi Bakhsh attended a meeting with the director of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) to discuss technical cooperation, including the investigation of air accidents and the use of the infrastructure and experiences of the IAC for the establishment and operation of advanced accident investigation workshops.

The IAC is an executive body overseeing civil aviation in the Commonwealth of Independent States. Its responsibilities include accident investigation in member states.

The committee was established in 1991 and currently has 11 member states, including Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.