Enhanced AI Tool TeXGPT Powers Up Academic Writing

By Eurasia Review

Digital Science is further broadening its range of AI innovations in a major new release from AI-based academic language service Writefull, which is to be used in the collaborative authoring tool Overleaf.

The enhanced feature in Writefull for Overleaf is a new AI ‘context menu’ user interface, with two key updates. This new menu is directly integrated in Overleaf. Firstly, it makes TeXGPT more accessible as it is now activated by users simply pressing ‘space’ on a new line or clicking on the popup menu when text is highlighted. Second, and most excitingly, is the addition of new AI options, which go to work on any selected text and offer options to paraphrase, change style, split or join sentences, or even summarize or explain whole paragraphs. Combined, these enhancements make communicating research clearly so much simpler and effective for authors.

These updates to Writefull for Overleaf build on the initial release of TeXGPT in early 2023, which helps with most aspects of creating documents in Overleaf, such as creating LaTeX code for formatting tables, figures, and formulas. TeXGPT makes the whole process more efficient, working in a similar way to now familiar ChatGPT interactions of prompts and responses.

This updated Writefull feature is the latest AI-powered release from Digital Science, embedding AI into Digital Science products to support existing and new use cases like (among others):

Dimensions Research GPT providing the user AI-generated answers to research-related questions on the GPT platform informed by Dimensions’ huge database, making ChatGPT more research-specific for topic exploration

AI-driven summarization in the Dimensions web application – enabling all users to accelerate the identification of the most relevant content for their research questions, with short, concise summaries available for every record in a given search result list with just one click

The Papers AI Assistant – providing the Papers user the ability to use AI to chat with her/his publications and documents.

Digital Science’s responsible development of AI tools is designed to harness the power of AI for researchers.

Commenting on the update, Digital Science Chief Product Officer Christian Herzog says: “This update represents how Digital Science is innovating on several fronts with AI, moving forward both responsibly and at pace to deliver genuinely useful technologies to users across the research ecosystem. Digital Science is committed to building technologies that empower researchers at every step of their journey, delivering fast, efficient ways to harness the power of AI to solve problems and accelerate progress. Each development we release from Digital Science brings that vision closer.”