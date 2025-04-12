A New Silk Road To The Future: Why Jiang Zaidong’s Call Matters Now More Than Ever – OpEd

By Iqra Awan

On February 20, 2025, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong offered a timely and compelling blueprint for the next chapter of China-Pakistan relations in his op-ed in the Daily Times. His message was clear: it is time to elevate the partnership—not just diplomatically, but economically, strategically, and socially. For Pakistan, this is more than just polite diplomacy. It’s a wake-up call—and an opportunity.

At the heart of this evolving partnership is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), often touted as a “game-changer.” But nearly a decade since its inception, it is becoming more than that. It is now the backbone of Pakistan’s development ambitions, a physical and metaphorical artery connecting the mountains of Karakoram to the deep-sea ports of Gwadar. The recent $6.8 billion revamp of Pakistan’s railway system and Gwadar Port signals not just upgrades, but a regional trade revolution in the making.

For skeptics who have long dismissed CPEC as a debt trap or an overhyped promise, the numbers tell a different story. A $237 million agricultural trade surplus, $1 billion in agri-tech and digital investments, and third-party interest in contract farming point toward a model that is beginning to pay dividends. Xinjiang’s green energy exports to Pakistan are already shaping a more sustainable energy future. From smart irrigation to AI-driven logistics, CPEC is no longer just about concrete and cables—it’s about a digital leap into the 21st century.

Yet, for any infrastructure dream to thrive, security must remain uncompromising. Ambassador Jiang rightly underscored the centrality of safety. With over 40,000 Chinese nationals working across Pakistan, safeguarding their lives—and the billions of dollars in projects they manage—is a shared imperative. In response, Pakistan’s security apparatus has become more agile, with dedicated CPEC protection forces and intelligence cooperation that strengthens national counterterrorism capabilities. China’s backing has helped fortify not just physical assets, but the idea of Pakistan as a secure destination for global investment.

The partnership is also increasingly human-centric. CPEC has treated over 150,000 patients and helped deliver 1,260 babies in underserved areas like Gwadar. Nearly 1,000 Pakistanis have been trained in China in fields ranging from media to renewable energy. These aren’t just statistics—they are signs of a new kind of diplomacy, one that values people as much as projects.

Ambassador Jiang’s message goes beyond bilateral ties. It reflects a larger vision: transforming Pakistan into a regional hub of innovation, trade, and cultural synergy. But this vision can only be realized if Pakistan meets it halfway. This means addressing governance gaps, ensuring transparency, and resisting the pull of parochial politics that often delay or derail progress.

If embraced wisely, this renewed call for partnership could be Pakistan’s 21st-century Marshall Plan—with Chinese characteristics. But it must be built not only on bricks and broadband, but on shared values of equity, openness, and resilience. The Silk Road is being rebuilt before our eyes—not with caravans and camels, but with servers, railways, and smart trade routes. And for Pakistan, the road to the future runs through CPEC.

Now is the time to walk it with clarity, purpose, and trust.