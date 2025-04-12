Alpha-Dialogue Building Bridges Between Russian And African Media – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

Empowering senior African media executives, raising their orientation towards geopolitical developments and learning more innovative skills of disseminating information to the public audience are the main components of the first short-term training programme planned in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It also aims at creating a broad platform for consolidating interaction between Russian and African media outlets, and most importantly, for forging new connections.

The orientation programme titled, “Russia – Africa: The Way of Friendship and Cooperation” – for senior editors in the state and private media organizations across Africa, organized and launched by Alpha-Dialogue, St. Petersburg-based NGO with a focus on education and culture, in collaborating with the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and overwhelmingly supported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

It partners with the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States (AECAS). As the name implies, AECAS is a corporate business NGO structure created after the first Russia-Africa summit (October 2019) for the development of economic ties between Russia and Africa. Alpha-Dialogue’s official website indicates that it works closely in partnership with Rossotrudnichestvo which is a Russian government agency for foreign aid and cultural exchange in the former Soviet republics and foreign countries.

With more than 70 participants expected from Russia and nine African countries, the two-day intensive programme focuses on more than 10 analytical reports, for the media representatives from Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and other African countries.

According to programme, Analytical Reports: “The Image of Russia in African Media — The Image of African Countries in Russian Media” and “Media of Russia and Africa: Pathways of Interaction, Topics, Resources” will be discussed by the participants, while Master Classes: “Contemporary Journalism: Challenges and Solutions” and “Combating Disinformation and Promoting Accurate Reporting” will be conducted by experienced professionals and thought leaders from Russia and Africa, offering diverse insights and perspectives on the evolving media landscape. In addition, there will also be a series of open online lectures for a broad audience! The purpose of these sessions is to foster a deeper understanding of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Africa.

The Alpha-Dialogue’s media initiative came up during the Russia-Africa summit’s panel discussions about rolling out a comprehensive strategic roadmap for a more integrated cooperation and to find effective ways of improving public diplomacy in Africa. The panelists particularly noted that the consolidation of versatile ties with the Sub-Saharan African countries remains a major part of Russia’s foreign policy strategy, which is acquiring special significance in the context of tremendous changes in the global arena. One related document made available on MFA website, titled “Concept of the Russian Federation on Cooperation with African Media” stresses the need to cooperate with African media as Russia looks forward to strengthening relations and share strategic interests with Africa on international arena.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports the Alpha-Dialogue’s pilot programme organized for the African media group in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The participants from this pilot programme will be at the forefront to highlight Russia’s economic and cultural aspirations, shape the African perception about Russia and, of course, raise Russia’s image and reputation among the political and business community, and the general public in Africa.

After the two Russia-Africa summits, this is one more symbolic step on media cooperation by St. Petersburg-based NGO, Alpha-Dialogue, to bridge the media gap with its inherent geopolitical implications, to boost the soft power to an appreciable level and to ultimately strengthen bilateral relations between Africa and Russia. In this context, Russia could continue using media platforms to advance its interests, create a positive image through media diplomacy.

For decades after Soviet’s collapse, Russia’s media influence in Africa have been extremely. Despite recent efforts to establish its presence, it still remains comparatively marginal in disseminating essential information content to the public. In the face of the current heightening geopolitical situation, there is the need to design new credible platforms for African-Russian interaction. The stark reality until today explicitly shows there are no accredited African media in Russia. While officials raise tectonic criticisms over Western media’s impactful influence in Africa, Russia faces its own significant media challenges in the continent. Arguably, the Western-media has hooked Africa’s elite class estimated at 380 million, twice the total population in the Russian Federation.

Several comprehensive interviews taken for this article indicated that Russia’s information presence in the African media environment could additionally be achieved by accrediting African media executives in the Russian Federation. Certainly, this may require facilitating the rules and regulations, offer some kinds of support for creating information content, adopt considerable awareness and educational policies to shape the perceptions of or narratives for the African public. The dearth of information both ways, to a large degree, hinders bridging Russia and Africa, – while Western media have long been working to promote their agenda across continent.

Developing media partnership is essential at this crucial time, especially after the resonating first summit (October 2019) and highly-praised second summit (July 2023). In order to overcome the existing challenges, at the high-level roundtable discussions held on 6th March 2025, the State Duma, the lower chamber of legislators, recommended diverse forms of support for NGOs, such as Alpha-Dialogue, to compliment official efforts toward building a more collaborative media landscape. It has also emerged from the roundtable discussions that not a single African media is accredited in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, has to consider seriously accreditation for a few African media executives to work in the Russian Federation.

In this round-up conclusion, taking these innovative measures, mentioned earlier in this article, will strengthen the current evolving Russian-African relations, reframe the development narratives through objective reporting and build the capacity of media in promoting Africa’s socioeconomic trends and growth under the continental Agenda 2063.