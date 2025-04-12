Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers Agree To Continue Dialogue

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The sides discussed the current organizational situation following the completion of work on the draft agreement on peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the ministry stated in a post on X.

The ministers reaffirmed their willingness to continue the dialogue in the near future, the post added.

Ararat Mirzoyan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili are also expected to jointly participate in a panel discussion.

On April 12, Ararat Mirzoyan is also scheduled to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The previous meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov took place on October 18, 2024, also in Turkey. At that time, the ministers met in Istanbul within the framework of the “3+3” regional consultative platform.