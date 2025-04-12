DR Congo Crisis: Children Subjected To Deliberate, Systemic Sexual Violence

By UN News

By Vibhu Mishra

Sexual violence against children in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached staggering proportions, with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reporting thousands of new cases in just two months – evidence that it’s being used as a systemic weapon of war and deliberate terror tactic.

Spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva via video link from Goma that children could account for up to 45 per cent of the nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence documented in January and February, amid heightened tensions between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and Government forces across the mineral-rich region, where dozens of armed groups are active.

This translates to a horrifying reality – “a child was raped every half an hour,” he said.

“We are not talking about isolated incidents; we are talking about a systemic crisis. We are seeing survivors as young as toddlers. It is a weapon of war and a deliberate tactic of terror. And it destroys families and communities.”

A hidden epidemic of sexual violence

The crisis is likely worse than the reported figures suggest, Mr. Elder added. Stigma, fear, and insecurity means many cases go unreported, creating a hidden epidemic of sexual violence that should “shake us to our core.”

He underscored the urgent need for intervention by the international community.

“What should that action look like? We need additional prevention efforts, survivor-centred services, and safe, accessible ways for survivors to report abuse without fear. Survivors must see the world stand with them, not turn away. And perpetrators must face justice.”

He further warned that the already dire situation is being exacerbated by a growing funding shortfall. Critical services for survivors – such as medical care, psychological support and legal assistance – are being severely impacted by funding cuts.

“In just one hospital I visited this week, 127 survivors of rape had no access to PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) kits … they are no longer getting even the basic medical care they need,” Mr. Elder said, highlighting the consequences of budget constraints.

If the funding gap is not filled, the agency estimates that 250,000 children will miss out on essential services related to gender-based violence and protection in armed conflict over the next 12 weeks alone.

Long-term consequences

The funding crisis extends beyond immediate support.

In 2026, projections indicate that 100,000 children in the DRC could miss out on lifesaving measles vaccinations, nearly two million children will not be screened for malnutrition, and almost half a million will be left without access to clean water.

“The cost of inaction is not abstract. It is measured in preventable suffering and lost futures,” Mr. Elder said.