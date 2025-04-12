Flipping The Script On Management Education – OpEd

By Anchal Kashyap

Have you ever heard of flipped classrooms? It’s not a foreign concept anymore. But what if it wasn’t just a classroom strategy, but a way to flip how we think about management itself?

Management is often seen as a domain of numbers, rigid frameworks, and solving business problems in boardrooms or spreadsheets. It is rarely considered exciting or emotionally resonant. For many students, management education feels abstract, detached from the world they want to change or the people they hope to serve.

But what if we taught management differently? What if we stopped thinking of classrooms as places where teachers teach and students absorb, and instead made them spaces where students lead, question, and co-create? At the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), that’s exactly what’s happening.

An organization started with the purpose of not just teaching management but incorporating development; it is redefining how students can be taught differently. In a flipped classroom model, the teacher becomes a facilitator. The student becomes the protagonist. Concepts are introduced outside the classroom, but the real work happens inside: in conversations, in role plays, in case-based simulations, in peer-led teaching sessions.

This shift is more than a pedagogical trick. It’s a philosophical statement that learning is most powerful when active, reflective, and communal. When students teach each other, they internalize lessons more deeply. When they debate, collaborate, and solve real problems together, they learn not just the content, but also the context—and the human consequences of managerial decisions.

In ISDM’s classrooms, management isn’t limited to cost-benefit analyses. It becomes a question of values, equity, and systems thinking. Whether students are simulating marketing strategies or rethinking social entrepreneurship, they are constantly asked what this means for the people on the ground. How does this affect change? What will you do differently now?

And isn’t that the essence of leadership? Not just to know, but to understand. Not just to direct, but to listen. Not just to execute, but to reflect.

Flipped classrooms are not just a tool for engagement; they are a lens through which we can see education as dynamic and democratic. While the context may be the social sector, the lessons apply far more broadly. What if more programs could be taught this way? Would the learning outcomes be different?

It’s time we stopped asking what students know, and started asking what they can do with what they know. More importantly, they need to know who they can become in the process.

Flipping the classroom might just be the first step to flipping the world.