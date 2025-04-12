Iran, US Conclude First Round Of Talks, Agree To Continue Negotiations

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian and US delegations concluded a round of indirect negotiations in the capital of Oman on Saturday.

The delegations, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, started earlier in the day in Muscat with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi acting as an intermediary.

The negotiations were only about the Iranian peaceful nuclear issue and the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions.

The two sides talked for more than two and a half hours, conveying their respective government’s stances on those issues via the Omani intermediary.

They agreed to continue the talks next week.

Speaking to Tasnim on Saturday afternoon, as the exchange of messages between Iran and the US were still in progress, a member of Iran’s delegation said “The atmosphere of negotiations between Iran and the US is positive.”

On Saturday morning, Araqchi had told reporters that Iran has taken part in the talks with “the necessary seriousness”.

“It is our intention to reach a fair and honorable agreement on equal standing,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He added that if the US enters the talks with the same approach, there will be the chance of a preliminary deal that would define a path to negotiations.

Many initial and fundamental issues will become clear on Saturday, Araqchi explained, adding, “Sufficient determination of the two sides will allow us to decide on a timetable, however it’s still early to talk about it.”