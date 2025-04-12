Pakistan’s Canal Revolution: Water Security In The Age Of Climate Crisis – OpEd

By Advocate Mazhar Siddique Khan

In a region where rivers define politics and the monsoon charts destiny, Pakistan’s water security is no longer a distant policy goal—it is an existential imperative. With nearly 80 million hectares of cultivable land but only 22 million hectares under irrigation, Pakistan is squandering its agricultural potential not for lack of water, but for lack of vision.

That is beginning to change.

Under the Green Pakistan initiative, the government has launched a bold plan to construct six new canals, including the transformative Cholistan Canal, which alone is expected to irrigate 1.2 million acres in Bahawalpur and surrounding regions. Collectively, these projects aim to add 2.5 million acres of arable land to Pakistan’s agricultural map. If executed efficiently, this could lead to a 15–20% surge in agricultural GDP, a game-changer for a country where farming supports nearly 40% of the labor force.

But this is not just an infrastructure story. This is a story about national unity, climate resilience, and economic revival.

From Drought to Destiny

Pakistan loses an estimated 30–40% of its water due to outdated canal systems. For a country largely dependent on the Indus Basin, this isn’t merely inefficiency—it’s self-sabotage. Modernizing canal infrastructure and expanding irrigation capacity is the only way to ensure food security and prevent rural economies from collapse in the face of erratic weather, shrinking glaciers, and political deadlock over water rights.

The new canals aim to address this on every front: by reducing water loss, bringing previously barren lands into agricultural production, and equitably distributing water to underdeveloped regions—without compromising the rights of provinces like Sindh that have historically feared upstream overreach.

Unity Through Water

Water, in Pakistan, is both lifeblood and fault line. Equitable distribution is not just an engineering challenge—it is a political one. The fear in Sindh has always been that Punjab, with its political and geographic dominance, would corner the lion’s share. That fear must be dispelled not just through policy assurances but through transparent monitoring, interprovincial coordination, and independent oversight mechanisms.

These new projects, particularly the Cholistan Canal, must be framed not as zero-sum developments, but as investments in national sustainability—projects that uplift underdeveloped regions, create rural jobs, and reduce migration pressures on overcrowded cities.

Food Sovereignty, Not Dependence

Pakistan currently imports billions in food products—wheat, pulses, edible oils—that could and should be grown domestically. By expanding arable land and deploying modern irrigation techniques, Pakistan can reduce its reliance on imports, stabilize food prices, and build resilience against climate shocks and global market volatility.

This is not just about growing more. It’s about growing smarter. It’s about channel lining, drip irrigation, and climate-resilient cropping. It’s about ensuring every drop of water counts.

Green Pakistan Begins in the Fields

The Green Pakistan vision cannot succeed without proactive water resource management. From desertification control in Cholistan to sustainable farming in Thar and Kachhi, canals are not just conduits of water—they are conduits of hope. They carry the promise of climate adaptation, of economic renewal, of a country rising from its environmental and economic vulnerabilities.

And yet, these ambitions must not be lost in bureaucratic inertia or provincial distrust. This is not the time for politics as usual. This is the time for consensus, transparency, and urgency. Pakistan must pursue regional cooperation not only internally but also with neighboring states, especially in water-sharing dialogues with India under the Indus Waters Treaty.

A Canal to the Future

The construction of these six canals is not merely a feat of civil engineering. It is a strategic pivot, a national security investment, and an ecological necessity. In a region where the next wars may well be fought over water, Pakistan’s best defense is not militarization—it is modernization.

Water must be the thread that binds Pakistan’s provinces, not the wedge that drives them apart. Only then can the nation truly reap the rewards of its land, its rivers, and its resilience.