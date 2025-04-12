The Horn Of Africa States: The Dynamics Of The Horn African Banks – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The region’s banking and financial sector was never dynamic and many remained functioning only, because of either government ownership and support or lack of any controls over their activities. The banking and financial systems of the largest economy, Ethiopia, was largely government owned and carried out only financing projects through government directives, even if they were privately owned.

Most of the private banks in Ethiopia were created on community basis such as the Oromo banks (Awash Bank, Oromia International Bank, Cooperative Bank of Oromia, etc.) or Amhara banks (Bank of Abyssinia, Amhara Bank, etc.) or Tigrayan banks (Wegagen Bank), and so on. They still are. Somali banks are individually owned banks (Dahabshil Bank International, Salam Bank Somalia, Amal Bank, etc.) and their businesses largely depend on what the owners want. Most of their businesses rely on land grabs and investments in properties or other trades which belong to the owners with a small investment portfolio, itself directed at properties and lands of others.

The financial industry was never considered a major contributor to the economic growth of the region. It is generally considered a facilitator. It relies mostly on trade, investment in lands and properties, and of course, government business, but very little on financing and investing in other industries such as agriculture, livestock development, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and medicines, healthcare and other services. Most governments of the region do not consider the industry as part of the economic architecture.

There are, indeed, minor investments in the tourism industry despite the long coast and almost generally friendly climate of the region. Of all the countries of the region, only Ethiopia encourages the tourism industry, but the civil chaos and internal implosion of the country have not been helpful there, either.

The region consisting of the countries of Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti, does offer many opportunities for investments, but its banking and financial institutions, do not yet play the role of active participants in the economies of the region and their activities fall far short of expectations.

A multitude of political and security issues, poor governance, and ethnic dominance of power by some groups, contribute to the fear of the financial industry to fulfill its rightful role in the development of the region.

This is complicated by international events which always negatively affect the economies of the region due to its closeness to one of the major geostrategic locations of the world, the Suez Canal/Indian Ocean waterway, which handles some twelve percent of global trade.

The ongoing Trump Tariffs will not doubt contribute to keeping the growth of the economies of the region stunted, which adds on to the already complicated insurgent insurrections in the region be they be religious or otherwise, emanating from the failures of governments of the region to constitute and establish inclusive and democratic governance systems in the region.

Although attempts have been made to liberalize the economies of the region, Ethiopia’s remains largely government controlled through a rigid monetary and foreign exchange controls, with credit being directed at specific government- sponsored or owned projects. The Central bank, mandatory financing of priority projects, and administered interest rates still mark some of the control tools the Ethiopian government uses.

The second largest economy of the region, Somalia, is still chaotic, unorganized, and almost anarchic. A large segment of the business of the country has moved to neighboring Nairobi, Kenya. The banking system of Somalia is marked by the fact that it developed on its own without the intervention of any central banking authority, to the extent, it is not clear as yet, who is in control of the financial system of the country, the Central Bank of Somalia or the individual separately acting owners of these family-owned banks. It would appear the latter.

As the government is not in control of the total territory of the country, the Central Bank of Somalia does not have any controls over the financial activities of many regions of the country. It was a major surprise when the East African Community admitted Somalia as a member, when they know fully well that Somalia does not have full legal control of its own space, economy, and finance. The East Africa Community may know well that Somalia is an environment where major financial irregularities can take place. Is the East Africa Community encouraging such irregularities? A food for thought, perhaps!

Somali entrepreneurship played a major role in the introduction of technologically advanced financial services including mobile banking and digital payment systems into the country. But limited access to other financial services, except for money transfer services, which keeps the flow of money into every corner of the country, remains a main feature of the banking and financial industry of Somalia. It has also a limited access to international banking and its growth, therefore, remains stunted.

Many Somali banks are accused of using depositors’ monies to invest in the purchase of government properties, which is considered by the general public and by the weak parliament of the country illegal. In any case, since there is no meaningful regulatory environment, most Somali banks use depositors monies to finance their owners’ other businesses, which could be trade, investments in public lands and other investments. A casual review of the activities of the bank owners businesses in Somalia reveal significant misuse of depositors’ funds.

The weak regulatory regime of the country also reveals another major fear in the country – a possible potential disappearance of depositor’s’ monies at any time, with no possibilities of recoveries or deposit insurance. A deposit insurance is usually put in place in most countries to protect the most vulnerable depositors, most often the small depositors and SMEs should a bank fail. In Somalia there is no such possibility at the time of this writing.

Djibouti’s favorable environment, which includes among others, political stability, macroeconomic stability, an efficient communications infrastructure, absence of restrictions on capital movements such as free repatriation of profits and capital, non-existence of exchange controls and, indeed, a currency pegged to the United States Dollar since 1949, makes the banking and financial industry one of the key economic sectors of the country. It is perhaps the only country of the region where the banking sector is a crucial element in the economy. However, the market is small although some of the banks stretch their businesses to the neighboring countries. These mostly include the Somali owned banks in Djibouti.

Eritrea’s banking system is government owned and there is no information of substance available on them. The economy is generally small and the banking system would, no doubt, even be smaller and would not have any effect on the overall banking systems of the region.

Generally, the banking systems of the region are fragile, either government owned or family owned. They do not feature in the region’s major economic sectors but only act as rudimentary trade facilitators. There is very little of domestic savings and the banks only handle the aid funds provided by the international community, and the small trade of the region with the outside world. The trade of the region is dominated by imports while exports are mostly of raw material nature with few processed goods as flavors.

International debts were recently reduced in Ethiopia and Somalia through the HIPC processes of the World Bank and the IMF, which play significant roles in the financial sectors of the region. International borrowings are beyond some of the countries. Ethiopia is the only country of the region with access to international finance but this is certainly at a steep cost.

The year 2025 will no doubt be challenging for the banks in the region, with the exposure of the region to the Trump tariffs, the uncertainties of the world economy, the ongoing disturbances at the Bab El Mandab strait linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the unsettled political turmoil of the region itself, the potential fluctuation of commodity prices worldwide, the increase of food imports, and the low credits available to the populations.

The asset quality of the banks will deteriorate as household incomes decrease as the religious and civil wars continue to rage in the region and most of those who borrowed monies from the banking system find themselves unable to meet their obligations. The security complexities of the region will also affect the banking and financial sector as it would affect other aspects of life systems in the region.

Overall, the region will continue to attract the attention of many other countries, some close like the Arabs of the Gulf and others a little further afield like the Turks but more so the European Union and the United States, China, Russia, India and even other African countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Egypt. They all have interests in the region and their activities would certainly have an impact on the region’s economic and financial sectors in addition to the region’s volatile politics, and hence security issues.