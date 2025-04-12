The Politics Of The International Criminal Court – Analysis

By Rizal G. Buendia

The withdrawal of Kenya, Burundi, the Philippines, and Hungary from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2013, 2017, 2019, and 2025 respectively as a course of action to avoid any accountability to crimes committed by individuals in their territory or an individual who visited their territory, in the case Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu who was welcomed with a red carpet in Hungary, must have been a fashion.

In the same way, a non-ICC State-Party member – the United States – through its head of state, President Trump, imposing sanctions to key ICC officials, including its prosecutor, for issuing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu censured for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. This signified the power of the state to evade the culpability of individuals before a recognized extra-state judicial body.

Definitely, the judicial functions of the ICC have been compromised and politicized, rendering it ineffective in exacting international justice and addressing impunity as well as ensuring responsibility for the most serious crimes of concern such as genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crime of aggression. The recent political turmoil generated by the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines by the ICC in March 2025, in spite of its withdrawal in 2019, has shown that judicial issues cannot be insulated from politics. It is highly political.

Duterte’s alleged “crime against humanity” is claimed to be an outcome of his “war against drugs” campaign during his six-year presidency (2016-2022). This has polarized the country. President Marcos, Duterte’s successor, was accused of capitulating to the ICC’s request to hand over Duterte on the strength of ICC’s arrest warrant without bringing him to the local court where proper judicial proceedings will take place, a core principle of complementarity of the ICC. For this reason, Marcos has been denounced for sacrificing the country’s national sovereignty and violating the Philippine 1987 constitution. Be that as it may, Marcos argued that Duterte’s arrest was the government’s commitment to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) which executed ICC’s arrest warrant.

Rather than be embroiled in the legal debates, this brief paper examines the politics behind the judicial function of the ICC or simply the Court, focusing on three major issues, among others. Given the limitation of space, the following areas are dealt with concisely: (1) global coverage, dynamics, and geographical focus of the ICC; (2) the referral system between the ICC and the UN Security Council; and (3) source of funding. As a social scientist (political analyst to be specific), I would be appraising the outcome performance of the ICC based on the aforesaid areas instead of its procedural performance, which lawyers usually do.

The ICC in brief

Adopted at the diplomatic conference in Rome, Italy on 17 July 1998 by 120 States was the treaty-based permanent international criminal court known as the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. It is the fundamental law that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) which came into force and operation on 1 July 2002. As mandated by the Rome Statute, the ICC is empowered to “exercise its jurisdiction over persons for the most serious crimes of international concern…with respect to (a) crimes of genocide; (b) crimes against humanity; (c) war crimes; and (d) crime of aggression” (See Articles 1 and 5. Detailed description of crimes is listed in Articles 6, 7, 8, and 8bis, Rome Statute of the ICC, 2021) committed by nationals of States-Parties within their territory on or after the Statute came into effect.

Claiming to be a global court, the ICC has yet to induce more states to be part of the court. For more than two (2) decades, it has grown minimally to 125 State-Parties. The remaining 35% of the UN’s member-states of 193 have remained at a distance and refrained from getting involved for some reasons. Table 1 below depicts the actions taken by states on the Rome Statute.

Global coverage, dynamics, and geographical bias

The five (5) most populous countries of the world, namely: the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC or China), India, the United States of America (USA/U.S.), Indonesia, and Pakistan with a combined population of 3.7 billion people, representing 46% of the world’s population as of 2025 shied away from ICC membership, thus no national of aforesaid countries can be investigated nor prosecuted by the ICC for “serious crimes of international concern” committed by their citizens.

In the case of the US which profess to be an ardent defender of democracy and human rights has historically committed war crimes in several parts of the world and hypocritically transgressed the tenets of democracy and human rights. Yet its military’s actions and operations cannot be questioned by the ICC for its violation of the international humanitarian law. Blankenship (2023) says US’s war crimes have defined its foreign policy. Similarly, its staunch ally in the Middle East, Israel, another non-member state of the ICC is immune from any accountability for its war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed against the Palestinians and its neighbouring Arab nations for the past 50 years as documented by the Human Rights Watch.

In addition, the unrelentless war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) which started in October 2023 already claimed more than 50,000 Palestinian lives with close to 70% of verified victims are women and children. The death toll equates to about 2.1% of the 2.3 million pre-war population of the territory or around 1 in 46 people. Hithero, ICC finds it difficult to intervene into the massive slaughter of defenseless civilians and non-combatants committed by powerful states who opted to be outside of ICC’s domain. The issuance of arrest warrants to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant, together with the late Commander-in-chief of Hamas’s military wing, Diab Ibrahim al-Masri (known as Deif) by the ICC on 21 November 2024, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, was nonetheless met by sanctions by the US President Donald Trump on ICC’s prosecutors as he hosted Netanyahu’s visit to the US in February 2025. Early on in March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Putin, another non-Rome Statute signatory, for war crimes, accusing him of responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Apparently, ICC has been inutile and utterly powerless to prosecute persons who have committed wanton, deliberate, and unprovoked killings for whatever reasons – political, social, economic, or cultural/ethnic. Conceived as an independent judicial and apolitical legal body, a court with an exclusively judicial mandate, free from political control, and decisions are assumed to be based on legal criteria rendered by impartial judges, the ICC in reality operates in a highly political world. Its effectiveness is often shaped by geopolitical interests, power struggles, and selective enforcement. While it has made some progress in holding war criminals accountable (mostly from the African continent and less developed countries), its impact remains limited as it is deeply intertwined with global politics.

A glance at the regional distribution of ICC’s member State-Parties, out of 125 sovereign countries, most members come from African and Latin American and Caribbean states constituting a third of the total while Western European states are the least representing a measly20% of the total. Similarly, over 70% of ICC cases have been dominated by African situations (a term used specific to the Rome Statute and ICC, meaning conflict situations) with African individuals and leaders as subjects of investigation. Out of the 54 individuals indicted by the ICC to date, 47 are Africans — giving rise to the charge by the continent’s leaders that the ICC is a colonial white person’s court preoccupied with “hunting Africans” (Henricks 2024).

African leaders have accused the ICC of being biased against Africa as its prosecutions have singled out the continent. In contrast, persons and leaders of powerful countries like the US and other Western states as well as China and Russia, are not being investigated for “serious crimes of international concern” as much as African and other Global South states. Table 2 below shows the geographical spread of member-states and cases being dealt by the ICC.

ICC-UNSC referral system

The institutional relationship is forged between the ICC and the United Nations system through the Negotiated Relationship Agreement. This is apart from Article 39, Chapter VII of the UN Charter and Article 13(b) of the Rome Statute. These legal instruments allow the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to refer situations to the ICC Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute crimes under the Rome Statute, even if the state where the crime occurred or the state of the accused is not a party to the Rome Statute, hence not within the court’s normal jurisdiction.

Conversely, the ICC Prosecutor may initiate an investigation on his/her own initiative, moto proprio, or where a situation is referred by a State Party. Still, the Prosecutor must inform the UNSC about the investigation and give it six months time to determine that any of the four (4) core crimes under the Rome Statute has been done by the subject person. If no such determination has been decided within six months, the Prosecutor may proceed provided its Pre-Trial Division has authorized the commencement of the investigation.

Although the referral system was used twice – in 2005 when the UNSC referred the situation in Darfur, Sudan against then President Omar al-Bashir (still at large) for crimes against humanity (UNSC Resolution 1593), and in 2011 when the ICC investigated the situation against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi by virtue of UNSC referral following the 2011 uprising which led to a state-level policy to quell civilian demonstrations, including the use of lethal force, as a result charged with crimes against humanity (UNSC Resolution 1970) — the effectivity of the ICC-UNSC referral system is nevertheless contingent on the unanimity of political interest of the UNSC.

Considering that ultimate power in the 15-member UNSC lies on the five (5) permanent members, known as P5 (US, China, Russia, UK, and France) who have the power to reject any substantive resolution; permits a permanent member to block the adoption a resolution, any of the P5 can utilize their veto power to oppose any referral submitted by the ICC to the UNSC that seek to investigate crimes under the Rome Statute suspected to have done by any of the P5’s allies.

Wherefore, powerful UNSC members (like the U.S.,Russia, and China) can block cases from being referred, limiting the ICC’s effectiveness. This had been the case of Syria (2014) when China and Russian Federation in varying degrees employed their veto power to advance their respective geopolitical interests and defend their allies. UNSC Resolution 2669 (2022) which demanded from Myanmar authorities, a non-ICC signatory, to cease from inflicting all forms of violence including ethnic cleansing to Rohingya Muslims was not endorsed due to the abstentions of China and Russia including India. Additionally, some argue that the Security Council has not always provided adequate support for ICC investigations and prosecutions, particularly after the initial referral.

Likewise, power is manifested by non-Rome Statute signatories over the ICC mandate to prosecute individuals engaged in heinous crimes. In the case of the “war of aggression” and “crimes against humanity” committed by Israel (non-State-Party of ICC) in the State of Palestine (covering the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem), including crimes carried out by foreign nationals in the latter’s territory, Palestine, which is a State-Party of the ICC, submitted a referral to the ICC in 2018 to investigate crimes in all parts of their territory perpetrated by Israel since June 2014 and the escalation of hostilities in October 2023. The ICC Prosecutor, acting under Articles 13(a) and 14 of the Rome Statute, henceforth opened an investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine in 2021.

However, the arrest warrants issued by the ICC to Israel’s Prime Minister and Defense Minister were never served as ICC does not have a police force or enforcement mechanisms, and must rely on either national authorities or the cooperation of states, particularly those that are parties to the Rome Statute (the treaty that established the ICC), to make arrests, transfer suspects to The Hague for trial, and enforce sentences. This is aside from Pres. Trump’s attempt to shield Israeli officials from facing war crimes and crimes against humanity charges before the ICC by blocking properties and freezing assets of ICC prosecutors and other officials in the US by issuing Executive Order 13928 on 15 June 2020 and banning entry of ICC officials and others supporting the court’s work or dare to cooperate with the court through another Executive Order on 6 February 2025. Trump targeted the economic interests of individual ICC prosecutors to prevent them from performing their functions and responsibilities.

Funding

Funding and resources are another concern. The source of funds is perhaps an additional area that is highly policized. Concerns exist that its funding and operations can be influenced by political considerations, potentially leading to selective justice or a perception of bias.

The ICC’s sources of funds are primarily from contributions from its member states, donations determined by a scale based on the UN’s assessment of dues roughly that correspond to the size of each member’s economy, and voluntary financial assistance from various individuals, international organizations, corporations, and other entities.

The ICC’s annual budget for 2024 stands at roughly $187 million, the vast majority of which comes from member states. In 2022 and 2023, the largest contributions came from five (5) highly industrialized economies: Japan (15.9%), Germany (11.4%), France (8.5%), the United Kingdom (8.2%), Italy (5.9%), South Korea (5.0%), and Canada (4.9) (see Figure 1 for the top 10 ICC contributors).

Many observers view that Western countries, primarily, used their resources to interfere in the internal affairs of countries in the Global South (Wiebelhaus-Brahm and Ainsley 2023). Some perceive ICC’s funding as a political tool of Western countries to dominate the rest of the world (Clarke, K. M. 2019). As Mahmood Mamdani noted, the ICC “is dancing to the tune of Western States. Arguably, the funding structure can create a situation where powerful states, who contribute the most, exert undue influence on the Court’s agenda and operations.

Hillebrecht (2021 p. 114) contends that constraining the financing of international courts enables governments to profess adherence to international norms by being state parties while maintaining control behind the scenes. Some argue that the ICC’s budget structure, which is based on the size of a state’s economy, can lead to prioritization of cases that align with powerful states’ foreign policy goals, potentially at the expense of others. This can result in selective justice and a perception of bias. Evidently, political pressure through funding threats could influence the court’s independence.

Despite the contributions from wealthy ICC member states, the court still faced challenges in collecting dues from them. This raises concerns about the commitment of affluent states to international justice and whether these non-payments are a form of political messaging. Consequently, financial deficits are encountered and hindered the court’s ability to carry out its judicial functions. In 2019, owed approximately €80 million, while the approved annual budget was a little over €148 million.

Poor countries’ primary weapon to counter financial and political control is the withdrawal threat. Kenya, Burundi, and the Philippines took this path in 2013, 2017, and 2019 respectively. The Gambia and South Africa deposited notifications of withdrawal, but both subsequently rescinded these notifications before they took effect. Recently, Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban announced his country’s withdrawal from the ICC as it has been a “political court” in the light of Mr. Netanyahu’s state visit to Budapest on 3 April 2025 who has an active warrant of arrest from the ICC.

Conclusion

The ICC or the Court was created as the world’s judicial body to hold accountable those individuals considered most responsible for committing atrocities. Its legitimacy hinges in part on the Court’s real and perceived independence from outside political interference. However, its reliance on state cooperation, its geographic focus, and the influence of powerful actors do raise concerns about its independence and potential for political influence.

There is a wide perception among states, scholars, and non-governmental organisations that political interests beyond the Court’s judicial activities have politicized the Court. Even the former ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda raised the concern that “we are a judicial institution but there have been several attempts to politicize the court and that is wrong.” (The Star News 2013).

The ICC-UNSC referral system has generated allegations of lack of credibility, impartiality and independence towards a Court that many had hoped would transcend state politics. There is inevitable resistance from powerful non-States Parties, especially when the United States, Russia, China, and other permanent members of the UNSC, share similar concerns regarding ICC jurisdiction and nationals from third states. More often than not, some ICC States Parties have to a certain extent become part of the problem of politicization. This cements doubts about the independence and, consequently, legitimacy of the ICC.

Finally, ICC’s funding which is largely sourced from member states, can be a basis of political influence and potential manipulation. In as much as State-Parties’ contributions are determined by their gross national income, the funding system can create an incentive for powerful and high-income states to influence the court’s agenda through funding decisions. It also reflects their desire to use the court as a mechanism to advance their foreign policy goals.

Historically, Africa becomes a disproportionate target for criminal prosecution. Ten out of eleven situations under investigation at the ICC are Africans, taking these concerns should remain a priority. Selective justice is exacerbated and the Court is more susceptible and vulnerable to powerful states’ manipulation.

The question of whether the ICC is politicized is a complex one with valid arguments on both sides. While the court is intended to be a neutral and impartial judicial body, its reliance on state cooperation, its geographic focus, and the influence of powerful actors do raise concerns about its independence and potential for political influence.

Notes:

“State parties” refers to sovereign countries that have formally agreed to be bound by the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, through ratification or accession. One of the three judicial divisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) engaged in the judicial process. The Pre-Trial Division confirms indictments and issues international arrest warrants. The other two (2) are the Trial Division and the Appeals Division. The former presides over trials, determining guilt or innocence and sentencing and the latter handles appeals from decisions made by the Pre-Trial and Trial Divisions. For UNSC to refer a situation to the ICC, a decision requires an affirmative vote of nine members, including the concurring votes of the permanent members.



