Under PM Modi, Hindustan Shipyard’s Remarkable Revival From Financial Crisis To Mini Ratna Glory – Analysis

By Aritra Banerjee

For more than four decades, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), once a jewel in India’s maritime crown, languished under a cloud of financial uncertainty. But now, after years of setbacks and sustained struggle, this venerable shipbuilder stands at the cusp of an extraordinary transformation, poised to attain the prestigious Mini Ratna status, symbolic of operational excellence and robust financial health.

HSL’s astonishing turnaround is not merely an economic milestone; it marks a chapter of resilience, strategic leadership, and national pride, aligning closely with the Modi government’s broader vision of self-reliance and economic revitalisation under the Make in India initiative.

Established in 1941, HSL has historically played a pivotal role in India’s maritime and defence ambitions. Yet, for much of its history, especially from the 1980s onwards, the shipyard faced a persistent battle against financial instability. In February 2010, when the shipyard was transferred to the Ministry of Defence, the Government of India provided significant financial assistance of ₹452.68 crore to revive operations. Despite this substantial injection of funds, HSL’s net worth remained stubbornly negative at ₹628.02 crore, symptomatic of deeper structural and operational challenges. Further government support followed in FY 2011-12, with ₹457.36 crore granted specifically for infrastructure upgrades, yet the financial hole deepened. By 2014-15, the shipyard’s negative net worth ballooned alarmingly to ₹1,023 crore.

HSL’s financial struggles peaked dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which exacerbated the company’s woes, dragging its net worth further down to ₹595.16 crore. Yet, despite these seemingly insurmountable challenges, the shipyard stood resilient, resolutely embarking on a transformative recovery.

The genuine turnaround began post-2015, albeit slowly, as HSL posted its first modest profits, signalling the possibility of recovery. Nevertheless, substantial hurdles remained, most prominently in FY 2020-21 when the pandemic induced a significant loss of ₹84 crore. It was during this turbulent phase that Commodore Hemant Khatri assumed command as Chairman and Managing Director, marking the beginning of a dramatic strategic revival.

Under Cmde Khatri’s visionary and disciplined leadership, the shipyard has not merely steadied its course but dramatically accelerated its trajectory of recovery and growth. HSL’s leadership prioritised comprehensive reforms, stringent financial discipline, advanced technological integration, and significantly improved operational efficiency. The company focused aggressively on cost reduction strategies, productivity improvements, and innovation, breathing new life into every department from shipbuilding and ship repair to submarine retrofits. Remarkably, Cmde Khatri’s efforts have also successfully addressed long-standing legacy issues and drastically reduced contingent liabilities by an impressive ₹1,253 crore, fortifying the shipyard’s financial stability.

The fruits of this dedicated effort were clearly visible by FY 2023-24 when HSL achieved a record turnover of ₹1,413 crore, more than tripling its previous high-water mark of ₹478 crore in FY 2020-21. This was not merely financial revival; it was the dawn of a new era, demonstrating sustainable profitability and operational vigour for the first time in decades.

The current financial year, FY 2024-25, stands as the most significant landmark yet. The shipyard has reported a provisional total income of ₹1,586 crore with a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹295 crore, translating to a remarkable year-on-year growth of 36 percent. Most significantly, HSL has, after over 40 arduous years, achieved a positive net worth—a vital criterion for Mini Ratna eligibility.

As it celebrates its 84th ‘Sapphire Year’, HSL’s triumphant revival resonates far beyond financial statements. Its successful turnaround shows India’s broader narrative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing how strategic reforms, determined leadership, and dedicated employees can collectively drive extraordinary change. Now, standing on the threshold of becoming a Mini Ratna company, HSL represents a powerful symbol of revival and growth in India’s public sector, which, until recently, faced widespread criticism for inefficiency and financial instability.

HSL’s strategic location and integral role in India’s defence needs have been instrumental in its survival. Even through its toughest years, the shipyard was too crucial to be considered for disinvestment, holding immense strategic importance. Today, this significance is accentuated by its revitalised health and capability. With financial stability firmly established, the shipyard is poised to play an expanded and more influential role in India’s ambitious maritime and defence sectors.

Looking ahead, HSL envisions a dynamic future built around cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices. Its strategic roadmap for 2034 ambitiously encompasses AI-driven shipbuilding, advanced automation techniques, cybersecurity enhancements, and sustainable green energy solutions, ensuring its continued relevance and global competitiveness.

Ultimately, HSL’s recovery is not merely a financial achievement but a vibrant chapter in India’s ongoing story of resilience, innovation, and determination. From decades of struggle to the brink of Mini Ratna status, Hindustan Shipyard Limited’s journey stands as a testament to the extraordinary potential of India’s public sector enterprises when infused with visionary leadership, strategic discipline, and unwavering commitment.