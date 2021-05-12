ISSN 2330-717X
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel’s Actions, Violence In Jerusalem

King Salman said Saudi Arabia condemned Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and the acts of violence committed by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa mosque.

His comments came during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman said the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people in order to obtain their legitimate rights.

During the call, Khan extended greetings to the king on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, which starts on Thursday. The king thanked the premier and reciprocated the sentiments.

They also discussed the “distinguished relations between their two countries, and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.”

