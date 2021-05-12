ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Zarif Says Iran Open To Close Ties With Saudis

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to hold close relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus on Wednesday, the top Iranian diplomat said, “We are and have been always prepared to have close relations with Saudi Arabia.”

He said both Iran and the “Syrian brothers” have always welcomed cooperation in the Arab world.

“We have had connections with Saudi Arabia, and we hope these contacts would yield results through later cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia for the sake of regional peace and security, particularly (for helping) Yemen which is suffering a huge humanitarian catastrophe,” Zarif stated.

The foreign minister also unveiled plans to open up Iran’s consulate general in Syria’s Aleppo on Wednesday upon the approval given by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Arab country’s Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Zarif has traveled to Syria for talks about Tehran-Damascus ties and the latest developments in Palestine following the escalation of the Israeli regime’s atrocities against people of Jerusalem al-Quds and the Gaza Strip.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.