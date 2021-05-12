Zarif Says Iran Open To Close Ties With Saudis

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to hold close relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus on Wednesday, the top Iranian diplomat said, “We are and have been always prepared to have close relations with Saudi Arabia.”

He said both Iran and the “Syrian brothers” have always welcomed cooperation in the Arab world.

“We have had connections with Saudi Arabia, and we hope these contacts would yield results through later cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia for the sake of regional peace and security, particularly (for helping) Yemen which is suffering a huge humanitarian catastrophe,” Zarif stated.

The foreign minister also unveiled plans to open up Iran’s consulate general in Syria’s Aleppo on Wednesday upon the approval given by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Arab country’s Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Zarif has traveled to Syria for talks about Tehran-Damascus ties and the latest developments in Palestine following the escalation of the Israeli regime’s atrocities against people of Jerusalem al-Quds and the Gaza Strip.