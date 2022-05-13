Indra And University Of Cordoba Work Together To Develop Digital Solutions Applied To Sustainability 4.0 

By Eurasia Review

Indra, a leading global technology engineering company for the aerospace, defence and mobility sectors, and the University of Cordoba have signed a framework agreement to work together on research and development of next-generation digital technologies related to Sustainability 4.0, as well as to promote the training and specialization of professionals in a critical area for the future of society.

Both organizations are thus taking a first step towards defining the specific digital areas and projects on which they will work together with this agreement. The development of new cutting-edge solutions applied to Sustainability 4.0, which transfers the concept of Industry 4.0 and Maintenance 4.0 from the civilian to the military sphere, and which introduces the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the logistics management of defence and predictive maintenance of platforms (air, naval and land) to take it to maximum levels of efficiency, is of particular interest.

Indra’s Defence Aftermarket director, José Manuel Sánchez Serrano, said “through the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, virtual reality and hyperconnectivity, Indra is successfully automating the management and control of all the logistics processes of an army to a degree of agility and efficiency never seen before. Through this agreement with the University of Cordoba, Indra will work to remain at the forefront in this field”.

The rector of the University of Cordoba, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, highlighted “the importance of this agreement with a company that is a leader in the domestic and international technology sector and that will allow the UCO to put its knowledge at the service of the development of one of the strategic areas for the economic development of advanced societies”.

For the head of the Advanced Computing Research Group (GIIA) of the University of Cordoba, Joaquín Olivares, “one of the possible areas of collaboration identified involves hybridizing near and cloud computing, applying High Performance Computing (HPC) in Edge & Fog layers, close to where the data is produced, which enables a fast response and a robust system, and also reduces the volume of data and decision -making in the cloud to those really needed in the cloud”.

These techniques bring tremendous speed to real-time data processing, which is essential to meet the critical needs of modern armed forces, where multiple systems and platforms operate collaboratively exchanging information in combat clouds. This technology allows data to be processed directly at the point of capture, without having to send raw data to large data centers for processing, thus saving time and gaining agility.

Research in edge and fog computing is fully aligned with the Spanish Army’s project to build a large logistics base in Cordoba, which will concentrate all its logistics capabilities and act as a focus of innovation for the digitization of countless processes.

The joint work of Indra and the University of Cordoba will also contribute to position Spain among the big European leaders in the development of new digital technologies which, in the case of defence, are strategic for the autonomy and sovereignty of the European Union. Beyond the military sphere, such systems also find direct application in all sectors of the civilian economy.

The agreement will also enable the development and retention of local talent in a key area for the competitiveness and future of the economy, facilitating the specialization and professional development of new generations in Spain.

The University of Cordoba thus joins the extensive open innovation network that Indra maintains with a large number of Spanish and international research centers and startups. This relationship speeds up the development of the breakthrough solutions it offers to its customers.