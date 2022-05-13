Saudi FM Urges Continued Global Efforts To Eliminate Islamic State Completely

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged members of the Global Coalition Against Daesh to continue efforts to eliminate the terrorist organization completely.

Speaking at a coalition meeting on Wednesday in Morocco, Prince Faisal said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that the threat of this organization still exists.”

He continued: “This requires everyone to continue efforts and coordination to eliminate it completely.”

He also stressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the significant and tangible role played by the coalition in eliminating Daesh’s expansion and spread in Iraq and Syria.

The foreign minister added that the Kingdom continues to maintain its firm stance towards supporting the efforts of the coalition, stressing the Kingdom’s keenness on the stability of Iraq and the extension of its influence and sovereignty over its entire territory.

He also praised the efforts made by Iraq and its continuous coordination with the coalition to eliminate the extremist organization.

Prince Faisal highlighted the Kingdom’s keenness to support reconstruction projects in Iraq, support efforts to stabilize liberated areas in Syria, and stabilize the security and economic situation in them.He added that the Kingdom had established a number of centers, the most important of which is the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), which works at regional and international levels to combat extremist messages.

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the coalition’s Africa Focus Group which enables the coalition to undertake civilian capacity-building programs to help address the Daesh threat across Africa.