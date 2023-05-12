Iran Frees Two French Citizens

By Tasnim News Agency

Two French nationals that were imprisoned in Iran have been released on humanitarian grounds, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kanaani confirmed reports on the release of two French citizens from prison in Iran.

He said the two French citizens, one of whom has also Irish nationality, have been released by the Iranian Judiciary as a “goodwill” gesture, in a “humanitarian measure and in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.”

The spokesman explained that Iran has released the two French nationals in response to the requests that France had submitted at various levels and following negotiations, including a Friday telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Massoud Setayeshi had announced at a press conference on January 3 that the two French citizens had been arrested on charges of spying and collusion against national security.