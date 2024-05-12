Kuwait Forms New Government Headed By Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah

By Arab News

Kuwait formed a new cabinet headed by Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency reported on Sunday.

Imad Mohamed Abdulaziz Al-Atiqi, Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf and Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya retained their posts as oil, finance and foreign ministers respectively.

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah also held onto his deputy prime minister and minister of interior and defense portfolio, as did Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Ahmad Al-Awadi.

Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi retained his Minister of Information and Culture role, as did Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani who remains Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan retained her Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Affairs post.

Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah was appointed Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs.

Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar was appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communication Affairs.

Shereeda Abdullah Al-Moushejri was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi was appointed Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

Mahmoud Abdulaziz Bushehri was appointed Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Housing Affairs.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved parliament on Friday in a televised speech.