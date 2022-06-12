ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 13, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian oil tanker. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian oil tanker. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Middle East The Americas World News 

Raisi Says Iranian Tanker Delivery To Venezuela A Victory Over US Sanctions

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The president of Iran hailed the delivery of the second Iranian-made oil tanker to Venezuela as a testimony to the victory of determination and unity of nations over the American sanctions.

Advertisement

At a ceremony during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Iran on Saturday, an Iranian shipbuilding company successfully delivered the second large oil tanker ordered by Venezuela.

In comments at the event, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the delivery of the oil tanker would help the Venezuelan government in achieving independence in the sea freight industry and also reveals that the “determination and unity of the struggling and revolutionary nations and governments are much stronger and more effective than the American sanctions.”

He said while the common enemies of Iran and Venezuela have imposed extensive restrictions and cruel sanctions on the two nations, the manufacturing of the vessel that can carry 113,000 mt of oil signifies Iran’s great capabilities in exporting technical and engineering services and also proves the effectiveness of the resistance economy as a model.

Raisi also hailed the cooperation between Iran and Venezuela as a suitable model for all developing and independent states that proves the power of interaction.

The oil tanker, which is of the Aframax type, has been manufactured by Sadra shipbuilding company in southern Iran.

Advertisement

Aframax is an oil tanker with a deadweight between 80,000 and 120,000 metric tons (mt). This is a second such tanker delivered by Iran to Venezuela as part of arrangements between the two countries to counter the US sanctions targeting their oil sectors.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.