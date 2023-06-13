Eni Sustainable Mobility’s Enjoy Adds Electric Vehicles To Its Car Sharing Fleet In Rome

By Eurasia Review

Enjoy’s Rome fleet becomes also electric. As of Tuesday, Eni Sustainable Mobility’s car sharing service will have 100 new zero-emission city cars on the road in the unmistakable lime green colour. The electric cars contribute to Enjoy’s fleet already available in the Italian capital, which consists of around 800 vehicles between cars and cargo and will expand to 200 over the next few months.

With the arrival of the new Enjoy city cars in Rome, the advantages of electric mobility are combined with the convenience of ‘free floating’ car sharing, which allows rentals to begin and end anywhere within the dedicated service area, without predefined pick-up or drop-off points. Enjoy will take care of recharging, allowing customers to move around freely, with the new city cars available with a battery charge no lower than 30%.

“Enjoy’s car sharing service has been available in Rome for nine years. During this time, it has become an established service that is complementary to local public transport, facilitating mobility for citizens and contributing to making urban mobility more sustainable”, said Stefano Ballista, CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility. “Eni Sustainable Mobility is contributing to the Net Zero by 2050 target set by Eni. Car sharing, now also electric, is part of the many solutions that are already available to contribute to the decarbonization of transport, such as the development of HVO biofuels, biomethane, e-mobility and hydrogen.”

Since it began operations in Rome in 2014, Enjoy has rented out more than 9 million vehicles locally, making car sharing a popular alternative to traditional individual ownership, with benefits on traffic decongestion and quality of life for those who live and work in the city. Renting Enjoy vehicles in Rome provides advantages such as free parking in blue spaces and access to low emission zones. Enjoy also allows free use of the Enjoy Parking facilities at some Eni service stations and access to dedicated pay car parks, for example at Roma Termini station.

Enjoy has over 1.5 million customers in Italy and has recorded 30 million rentals since 2013. With a total fleet of around 3,000 vehicles, Enjoy is present in Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Rome. With the addition of the new vehicles in Rome, Enjoy is completing the deployment of electric vehicles across its fleet in all cities where the service is available.

How Enjoy works

In order to rent Enjoy vehicles, users need to download the app available on the Android, iOS and Huawei stores. After registering, they can search for, view and book vehicles available in the vicinity or area of interest, or rent an Enjoy vehicle along their route by entering into the app the licence plate number and the code that can be found on the windscreen. Once the vehicle has been accessed and unlocked, the entire rental is done through the smartphone until arrival. At the end, users can view a summary of the rental costs incurred.

All Enjoy rental rates are available online. For electric city cars, as for the other cars in the fleet, the rate is €0.29/min with a fixed charge of €1.00 for unlocking the vehicle at the start of the rental.

New features for Enjoy Fiat 500 and Enjoy Cargo

For the red Enjoy Fiat 500 cars, flat rates are also available, and they always include fuel and insurance. They can be rented at €16 for 2h, €26 for 4h, €31 for 6h (journeys of up to 50 km are included in the price per single rental) or at the daily rate of €49 (up to 150 km), €90 for two days (up to 300 km) or €40 per day if renting for three to fifteen days (up to 150 km per day).

For Enjoy Fiat 500 rentals of one or more days, the new Enjoy Car Delivery service is active: through the app it is possible to request a Fiat 500 car in advance, which will be delivered by Enjoy on the set date, within a maximum distance of 500 metres from the chosen address within the service area, and will be available for rental start-up from 1 hour before and up to 2 hours after the scheduled departure time. The Enjoy Car Delivery booking service has an additional one-off charge of €10 compared to the standard daily rate and the booking can be cancelled free of charge within 24 hours of the scheduled departure time.

Finally, hourly and daily rates are also available for Enjoy Cargo vehicles: €29 for 2h, €39 for 4h, €44 for 6h (journeys of up to 50 km included in the hourly rate per single rental); alternatively, €59 for one day, €110 for two days, or €50 per day if renting for three to fifteen days (journeys of up to 100 km included in the daily rate).

XEV YOYO electric city cars

The new electric vehicles that have joined Enjoy’s fleet in Rome are XEV YOYOs, fully electric city cars with a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of up to 150 km. Small and agile, they are equipped with a sunroof and they are the ideal cars for city centre. When it comes to charging, in addition to traditional methods (plug-in columns and home charging), XEV YOYO cars are equipped for battery swapping, which can be done in just a few minutes. Some Eni service stations in Rome are already equipped for this purpose.

The XEV YOYO cars in the Enjoy fleet are supplied through a long-term rental service by SIFÀ, Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali, an Italian company of the BPER Bank Group specializing in corporate fleets.