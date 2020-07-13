Houthis Say They Hit Saudi Oil Facility, Other Sites

By Eurasia Review

Yemen’s Houthis said they carried out an overnight military operation that targeted an oil facility in the Industrial Zone of Jizan, as well as military bases and facilities in Jizan, Najran, and Asir regions, including airports and military bases.

According to the Yemeni state news agency SABA, Houthi forces targeted military aircraft, pilots’ facilities, Patriot systems in the Khamis Mushait area, and other military targets at the airports of Abha, Jizan, and Najran with high-precision ballistic missiles and and a large number of drones.

The Houthis also claimed that they killed and injured dozens of ranking military officers in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Jizan, which is about 40 miles from the Yemen border. Saudi Aramco hasn’t issued a statement regarding the attack.

For its part, Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces said they intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles and six drones.

According to an Arab News report, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, spokesman of the Arab Coalition, said the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired the missiles and booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from the Yemeni capital Sanaa toward civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

“The terrorist Houthi militia is deliberately escalating hostilities as it targets civilians and civilian objects in Yemen and neighboring countries using ballistic missiles and UAVs,” said Al-Malki in a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA, adding, “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement and undertake all necessary procedures to protect civilians and civilian objects, in addition to all operational procedures to put a stop to these terrorist acts and failed attempts in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law.”