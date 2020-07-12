ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 13, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Joint naval drill of Iran, Russia an China. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Official Denies Rumors About Iran-China Deal

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian president’s chief of staff dismissed as “illusions” some speculations about a 25-year cooperation agreement with China, saying the roadmap does not entail foreign control on Iranian islands or the presence of military forces by any means.

Speaking at a televised interview on Saturday night, Mahmoud Vaezi said the 25-year agreement with China defines a roadmap to mutual cooperation without any discussion about Iran’s southern islands or deployment of military forces.

The media speculations about the deal are just “illusions and rumors” spread by certain parties who try to disrupt Iran’s relations with China, he stated.

Vaezi said the frameworks of the agreement have been defined, but it has not been finalized yet.

Any binding agreement must be ratified by the Iranian Parliament, so that nothing would be hidden from the country’s legal bodies, the president’s chief of staff underlined, assuring the people that the agreement with China would comply with the Iranian Constitution.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said everything about a 25-year cooperation agreement with China is clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it.

He also noted that Tehran will make the contents of the agreement public.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

