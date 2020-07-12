Official Denies Rumors About Iran-China Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian president’s chief of staff dismissed as “illusions” some speculations about a 25-year cooperation agreement with China, saying the roadmap does not entail foreign control on Iranian islands or the presence of military forces by any means.

Speaking at a televised interview on Saturday night, Mahmoud Vaezi said the 25-year agreement with China defines a roadmap to mutual cooperation without any discussion about Iran’s southern islands or deployment of military forces.

The media speculations about the deal are just “illusions and rumors” spread by certain parties who try to disrupt Iran’s relations with China, he stated.

Vaezi said the frameworks of the agreement have been defined, but it has not been finalized yet.

Any binding agreement must be ratified by the Iranian Parliament, so that nothing would be hidden from the country’s legal bodies, the president’s chief of staff underlined, assuring the people that the agreement with China would comply with the Iranian Constitution.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said everything about a 25-year cooperation agreement with China is clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it.

He also noted that Tehran will make the contents of the agreement public.