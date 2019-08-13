ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 World News 

Houthi Militia Launches Drone Toward Saudi Arabia

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Houthi militia launched a drone from Sanaa on Tuesday and, according to an Arab coalition statement, it landed on civilians in Amran. 

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah TV said the drone had been targeting Abha Airport in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, but a coalition statement said it had not targeted the airport.

The Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of its populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

In response, the Arab coalition fighting in support of the legitimate government against the Houthis has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.