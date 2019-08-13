Houthi Militia Launches Drone Toward Saudi Arabia

By Arab News

Houthi militia launched a drone from Sanaa on Tuesday and, according to an Arab coalition statement, it landed on civilians in Amran.

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah TV said the drone had been targeting Abha Airport in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, but a coalition statement said it had not targeted the airport.

The Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of its populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

In response, the Arab coalition fighting in support of the legitimate government against the Houthis has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.