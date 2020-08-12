Iran Says It Has Captured Five Spying Teams

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s intelligence forces have disbanded five teams of spies connected with foreign espionage services, an official said.

The Iranian Intelligence Minister’s deputy for counter-espionage said the intelligence forces have identified and arrested a number of spies affiliated with the espionage services of the hegemony.

He said the spies had plans to help the objectives of the CIA, Mossad, and the spying services of a number of European countries by employing complicated and diverse intelligence methods to spy on Iran’s nuclear, political, economic, military and infrastructural projects.

The official said the hostile teams had plans to take acts of sabotage to damage the country’s infrastructures and projects, cause an intensification of cruel sanctions against Iran, prevent the Islamic Republic from attaining modern technologies and sciences, and harm the relations between Iran and like-minded nations.

The desperate attempts by the spies were thwarted with the vigilance of the Iranian intelligence forces, he stated.

In July, Iran’s Judiciary executed a man convicted of spying for the CIA and the Israeli spy service Mossad.

The Judiciary had announced earlier in June that Mahmoud Mousavi Majd had worked as a spy for the CIA and Mossad and given them intelligence on the whereabouts and movements of Iranian top commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the US in Iraq in early January.