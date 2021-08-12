Iran-Turkey Cooperation Serves Regional Peace, Stability: President Raisi

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the relations between Tehran and Ankara serve peace and stability in the region.

Speaking with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone conversation initiated by the latter, Raisi said close cooperation between Iran and Turkey is essential for peace and security in the region.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to the ties.

Raisi also pointed to the various capacities possessed by the countries on the Islamic world’s arena, saying, “Tehran and Ankara’s cooperation bears many benefits for the Muslim Ummah (Nation).”

The cooperation brings along “good and abundance” for the Muslim world, while also benefiting the countries and the region with “progress, calm, and security,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president said that backing Palestinians in the face of the Israeli regime is part and parcel of the Muslim countries’ joint agenda.

“Assisting the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine and saving them from the Zionists’ aggression is never taken off our joint agenda,” he told the Turkish president.

Erdogan, for his part, again congratulated the president on the occasion of his victory in the Iranian elections, and expressed certainty that the bilateral and regional ties between the countries “will be reinforced in all areas” under Raeisi.

He also expressed gratitude towards Tehran for its contribution to firefighting efforts during the conflagration that recently engulfed Turkey’s forests.

The chief executives also expressed hope that the Supreme Joint Cooperation Council that coordinates the countries’ joint work would convene in Tehran soon, with Erdogan hoping that he would meet and sit down with Raeisi in the Iranian capital in near future.