Resolution On Kashmir Adopted By General Council Of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind – Statement

By Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

The Resolution on Kashmir adopted by General Council of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind held on Sept 12, 2019 at its central office, ITO, New Delhi, reads as follows:

This meeting of General Council of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in the light of the resolutions adopted by its executive and general councils persistently in the past, reiterates its unflinching stand that Kashmir is an integral part of India and that all Kashmiris are our compatriots. Jamiat Ulama-i-hind has always stood steadfastly for the unity and integrity of the country and has accorded it the paramount importance. As such it can never support any separatist movement rather it considers such movements harmful not only for India but for the people of Kashmir as well.

However, we are not unmindful of desire of Kashmiri People, their self-respect and the demand of preservation of their cultural identity. We feel it our national duty to protect their democratic and human rights. Nevertheless, it is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India. The inimical forces and the neighboring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir. The oppressed and beleaguered People of Kashmir are stuck between opposing forces. The enemy has made Kashmir battlefield using Kashmiris as shield which makes it the biggest hurdle in rescuing the people from the impasse. It is in the interest of the people of Kashmir that this situation must change. The current situation poses threat not only to Kashmir but to the entire region. The situation demands that we launch peaceful initiatives to maintain peace and security in the region especially in view of the repercussions of clash of atomic powers.

In the light of the current situation, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals to the Government of India that while respecting the human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional means for bringing back normalcy in the region and winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir.

