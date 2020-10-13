Iran Keen For Closer Ties With Spain

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voiced the country’s willingness to promote relations with Spain in all fields on the basis of mutual respect.

In separate congratulatory messages to Spain’s King Philip VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the national day of the European country, the Iranian president hoped that joint efforts by Tehran and Madrid would strengthen the friendship between the two nations, help remove the obstacles, enhance the relations in all fields, and promote their international cooperation.

In the message to the king of Spain, Rouhani said Iran and Spain enjoy close and historical relations that provide a basis for friendship between the two nations and stronger bonds in future.

He also said in the message to the Spanish prime minister, “Constructive interaction and expansion of relations on the basis of mutual respect and interests with the friendly country Spain, as one of the major European Union states, has been a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past years.”

The national day of Spain, known as the Fiesta Nacional de Espana, is held on October 12 every year, commemorating the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ first arrival in the Americas.