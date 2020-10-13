ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Europe Middle East World News 

Iran Keen For Closer Ties With Spain

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voiced the country’s willingness to promote relations with Spain in all fields on the basis of mutual respect.

In separate congratulatory messages to Spain’s King Philip VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the national day of the European country, the Iranian president hoped that joint efforts by Tehran and Madrid would strengthen the friendship between the two nations, help remove the obstacles, enhance the relations in all fields, and promote their international cooperation.

In the message to the king of Spain, Rouhani said Iran and Spain enjoy close and historical relations that provide a basis for friendship between the two nations and stronger bonds in future.

He also said in the message to the Spanish prime minister, “Constructive interaction and expansion of relations on the basis of mutual respect and interests with the friendly country Spain, as one of the major European Union states, has been a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past years.”

The national day of Spain, known as the Fiesta Nacional de Espana, is held on October 12 every year, commemorating the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ first arrival in the Americas.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.