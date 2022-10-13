Plenitude Launches One To Zero Challenge

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude, a Società Benefit fully controlled by Eni covering renewable energy production, the sale of energy and a broad network of EV charging points, has Thursday launched the One to Zero Challenge. This Call4Innovation aims to identify innovative solutions to boost the integration and synergies of Plenitude’s businesses while contributing to lower Scope 3 emissions.

The One to Zero Challenge is addressed to global start-ups, innovative SMEs, companies and university spinoffs with solutions already commercially.

Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti said: “with the One to Zero Challenge we invite international innovation ecosystems to join our effort to help customers reduce their CO 2 emissions and leverage the synergies of Plenitude’s integrated business model. Together, we want find innovative solutions to support our path to growth”.

Applications will be collected by the end of November and will be followed by a selection. 10 shortlisted companies will then be invited to present their solution before the final evaluation committee in early 2023. Those deemed the most valuable will be given access to Eni’s skills, assets and expertise to explore possible collaborations. Further to this, there will be an opportunity for start-ups to present their solutions at ZERO’s Selection Day, the Cleantech Accelerator of the National Accelerator Network of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), launched by CDP Venture Capital Sgr – National Innovation Fund, Eni, LVenture Group and ELIS

Plenitude provides energy to around 10 million European clients within the retail market. The company aims to reach more than 2 GW of installed capacity from renewable sources by the end of 2022, scaling up to over 6 GW by 2025 and over 15 GW by 2030”. Since July 2021, it has been a Società Benefit, which combines its targets of having a positive impact on people, communities and the environment into its Articles of Association, and is part of Eni’s broader commitment to creating value through the energy transition.