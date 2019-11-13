ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Cardinal George Pell. Photo Credit: Kerry Myers, Wikipedia Commons

Cardinal George Pell. Photo Credit: Kerry Myers, Wikipedia Commons
1 Opinion Religion 

Measure Of Justice For Cardinal Pell – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

Australia’s highest court has given Cardinal George Pell a measure of justice by agreeing to hear his appeal. Convicted in December of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s, his case will now get a final hearing in the early part of 2020.

Pell has been defamed, wrongly convicted, and unjustly sentenced to solitary confinement. More than 20 witnesses took his side: they never saw anyone break ranks from a procession of choristers, altar servers and clerics to be with Pell in the back of a church, the supposed location of the abuse.

One of the two boys allegedly abused by Pell died of a drug overdose, but not before telling his mother—on two occasions—that Pell never molested him. So if he was not abused, neither was the complainant: they were allegedly abused at the same time and in the same place.

Keep Cardinal Pell in your prayers this Christmas season. There is still a glimmer of hope that justice will triumph in the end.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.